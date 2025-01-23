Costco Food Items That Disappeared In 2024

Ah, Costco: The store where members can find bulk grocery staples, comfy shearling slippers, and 150-serving emergency food buckets all under one roof. Along with the convenience and cost-saving that come with buying food in bulk, shoppers seem to genuinely love the experience Costco offers, and they also have a great fondness for many of its products. Accordingly, discontinued products at the store are often met with controversy, but in some cases, they're met with quite a bit of relief.

While there are plenty of big changes coming to Costco in 2025, including new locations and an increased number of membership scanners at store entrances, 2024 saw the removal of a few products. Churros, Kirkland chocolate chips, and roast beef sandwiches all went the way of the dinosaur last year, and shoppers appear to have mixed feelings on these discontinuations. But nothing lasts forever, not even in a magical place like Costco, where kindly associates hand out all-you-can-eat free samples to keep you satisfied during your shopping trip.