Costco Food Items That Disappeared In 2024
Ah, Costco: The store where members can find bulk grocery staples, comfy shearling slippers, and 150-serving emergency food buckets all under one roof. Along with the convenience and cost-saving that come with buying food in bulk, shoppers seem to genuinely love the experience Costco offers, and they also have a great fondness for many of its products. Accordingly, discontinued products at the store are often met with controversy, but in some cases, they're met with quite a bit of relief.
While there are plenty of big changes coming to Costco in 2025, including new locations and an increased number of membership scanners at store entrances, 2024 saw the removal of a few products. Churros, Kirkland chocolate chips, and roast beef sandwiches all went the way of the dinosaur last year, and shoppers appear to have mixed feelings on these discontinuations. But nothing lasts forever, not even in a magical place like Costco, where kindly associates hand out all-you-can-eat free samples to keep you satisfied during your shopping trip.
Look elsewhere to get your churro fix
Costco's churros, a quick and tasty food court snack, certainly had a bumpy ride during their time at the chain. Churros were removed from the food court menu for a short period during the pandemic but eventually returned in 2021, albeit with a new recipe. The snack was once again axed in 2024 in favor of a massive chocolate chip cookie that retailed for $2.49. While churros may still be available in select locations, it's unclear if that's actually the case (or which locations still carry the dessert).
As for the response from Costco shoppers, some on Reddit expressed disappointment in what the churro had become. As one commenter explained, "The original churros were great ... So they came back but in a different way ... And they sucked." Apparently, customers found that the new iteration was "too dry," and one person even labeled them as "awful." While it's no longer possible to lose yourself in a Costco churro, you can always give our Disney-themed churro recipe a try.
Shoppers aren't sweet on the discontinuation of Kirkland chocolate chips
Chocolate chips are crucial to so many tasty baked goods, from cookies to cakes and even to pies. Bakers often grow fond of specific chocolate chip brands, which can lead to a bit of consternation should those brands suddenly go extinct. That's what happened when Costco discontinued its Kirkland Signature chocolate chips, which were a massive hit among shoppers. The store claimed that the increasing cost of cocoa made it impossible to offer the chips to customers at a reasonable price, so Costco switched to the Nestlé brand instead (which was also subject to price hikes, just not at the same level as the Kirkland brand).
To say that shoppers were unhappy with the decision would be putting it mildly. On Reddit, Kirkland chocolate chips were described as "the best on the market," while one commenter lamented, "My kids are gonna lose their minds." The store did say that Kirkland chips might make an auspicious return if the price of cocoa decreased, but costs remain high due to factors like cocoa shortages, climate change, and the financial struggles of cocoa farms, with many farmers barely scraping by.
Costco axed its divisive roast beef sandwich
While many discontinued Costco items are met with an outcry from shoppers, the removal of the chain's roast beef sandwich from its food court menu was met with a fair bit of celebration. Costco's roast beef sandwich caused a stir from the outset thanks to its $9.99 price tag, and many who sampled the item felt it didn't warrant the elevated cost. According to a Reddit thread announcing the disappearance of the sandwich from a Madison, Wisconsin food court, many commenters seemed downright pleased.
Referring to the high cost, one person wrote, "I can get like 6 hotdogs and 6 drinks for the same price," while another stated, "That thing was as dry as the Sahara. Why didn't it include some aioli or something?" Another commenter simply claimed, "And nothing of value was lost," which illustrates that not all of the store's food court offerings are certified bangers. The roast beef sandwich was eventually replaced with the Turkey Swiss sandwich, which retailed at a more reasonable price of $6.99.