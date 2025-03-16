This Vintage Vegas Steakhouse Has Been Serving Celebrities For Years

Las Vegas' oldest still-operating steak restaurant, the historic Golden Steer Steakhouse, first opened its doors in 1958. It welcomed patrons with a frontier aesthetic before leaning into a refined (but retro) ambiance honoring the timeless glam of Las Vegas' Golden Age, which began shortly after the Great Depression. With all the restaurant's Vegas allure, it didn't take long for Old Hollywood to make its appearance. Celebrities flocked to the Golden Steer for its renowned steaks, complete with white tablecloths, red leather booths, and an unlikely setting in a strip mall.

One of the first big names to visit the establishment was Frank Sinatra, who soon became a regular, sometimes visiting with fellow members of the Rat Pack. His favored booth was No. 22, and though he appreciated the privacy of the steakhouse, he'd occasionally succumb to his instinctual star power and sing a song or two for fellow diners. The intimate setting also lured in icons like Dean Martin, a Rat Packer who favored a booth neighboring Sinatra's, No. 21. Other notable patrons included the ever-iconic 1950s darling Marilyn Monroe, rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, and global boxing sensation Muhammad Ali. Ali even celebrated his 70th birthday at the restaurant. Although the Golden Age of Hollywood is gone, 21st-century stars still pay the vintage steakhouse a visit, including actor Nicolas Cage and TV personality Holly Madison.

