This Vintage Vegas Steakhouse Has Been Serving Celebrities For Years
Las Vegas' oldest still-operating steak restaurant, the historic Golden Steer Steakhouse, first opened its doors in 1958. It welcomed patrons with a frontier aesthetic before leaning into a refined (but retro) ambiance honoring the timeless glam of Las Vegas' Golden Age, which began shortly after the Great Depression. With all the restaurant's Vegas allure, it didn't take long for Old Hollywood to make its appearance. Celebrities flocked to the Golden Steer for its renowned steaks, complete with white tablecloths, red leather booths, and an unlikely setting in a strip mall.
One of the first big names to visit the establishment was Frank Sinatra, who soon became a regular, sometimes visiting with fellow members of the Rat Pack. His favored booth was No. 22, and though he appreciated the privacy of the steakhouse, he'd occasionally succumb to his instinctual star power and sing a song or two for fellow diners. The intimate setting also lured in icons like Dean Martin, a Rat Packer who favored a booth neighboring Sinatra's, No. 21. Other notable patrons included the ever-iconic 1950s darling Marilyn Monroe, rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, and global boxing sensation Muhammad Ali. Ali even celebrated his 70th birthday at the restaurant. Although the Golden Age of Hollywood is gone, 21st-century stars still pay the vintage steakhouse a visit, including actor Nicolas Cage and TV personality Holly Madison.
Celebrities' go-to orders at Golden Steer Steakhouse
Golden Steer was beloved by celebs who desired a quality dining experience away from the limelight. Though the restaurant's ambiance and inconspicuous nature might be what initially drew stars in, the excellent food was part of what kept them coming back. As a steak lover, many of Frank Sinatra's go-to restaurant orders involved meat. In keeping with his Italian heritage, Ol' Blue Eyes preferred a steak pizzaiola, a thinly cut steak served in tomato sauce. Sinatra's Rat Pack mate, Dean Martin, was fond of the filet mignon and ordered it regularly.
Until their divorce, Marilyn Monroe often visited with husband Joe DiMaggio. Monroe sipped on chilled champagne paired with ribeye steak. In 2023, the steakhouse honored the movie star by crafting a bourbon-based cocktail named "The Monroe." The drink's pink hue pays homage to her iconic rosy lip color. Like Dean Martin, baseball legend Joe DiMaggio was a fan of the steakhouse's filet mignon, though he'd typically order it with a side of spaghetti marinara. Elvis Presley enjoyed Golden Steer's hamburgers, which the chefs would craft with meatball trimmings just for him. Another iconic American figure, John Wayne, opted for a classic steak and bourbon when dining at the steakhouse. These days, Vegas might be better known as the buffet capital of the USA, but if you find yourself waking up in Sin City, consider adding Golden Steer Steakhouse to your itinerary.