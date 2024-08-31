Frank Sinatra's Go-To Steak Order (& Other Restaurant Favorites) Might Surprise You

When Frank Sinatra wasn't laying down legendary tracks, acting in films, and being an all-around icon of the 20th century, he was often seen on the town, eating, drinking, and socializing to his heart's content. If Sinatra liked the food at a particular restaurant, he became a regular there — something many of his favorite restaurants cash in on to this day. He had a major soft spot for Italian-American eats, but The Chairman of the Board didn't pigeonhole himself to one cuisine. He also loved a good steak, prepared in one of the fashionable methods of the mid-20th century.

Whether eating something trendy or classic, what Sinatra looked for in food was heartiness and great flavor. If he were around today, Sinatra probably wouldn't be keen on overly manicured plates that posture style over substance. No, he'd be holding court from his favorite booth in a generations-old restaurant, chatting about the good old days with the owner. Then again, some of his go-to places might not be what you'd expect.

In his 82 years, Sinatra frequented a mixture of homestyle eateries and star-studded supper clubs. A native of Hoboken, New Jersey, he had a string of haunts in his home state and New York City. He also loved Chicago, and spent a lot of time in Las Vegas and Southern California during his Rat Pack era. In every city, he found restaurants he liked, with food and company he could count on. These were some of his favorites.