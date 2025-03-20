The Worst Thing Anthony Bourdain Ate In His World Travels
Years after Anthony Bourdain's tragic, untimely death, his loss is still felt in the culinary world and by his devoted fans. Fellow celebrity chefs remember Bourdain as a towering figure, "An exceptional human being ... One of the great storytellers," said friend Eric Ripert on X (formerly known as Twitter). Bourdain also had a reputation for eating some unique foods, including balut (fertilized duck egg) and soup containing stomach bile. While these dishes certainly aren't for the faint of heart, they pale in comparison to Bourdain's self-professed most-hated meal.
During an appearance on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien", the chef, author, and TV personality described a meal of underdone iguana tamales as "pretty nasty." Tamales consist of a corn-based dough and meat filling of either pork or chicken (along with optional ingredients like vegetables and cheese). According to Bourdain, the taste of the tamales was "like chewing on an action figure if you let it marinate in your childhood turtle tank." Lest you think that such a worldly figure as Bourdain was cursed with a provincial palate, it seems that Bourdain's distaste for the meal had more to do with improper cooking technique than the flavor of the dish. The acclaimed chef also told O'Brien that another uncommon meat he sampled was far superior to his iguana tamales. "[Cobra heart] compared to iguana, it was wonderful."
Digging in to Anthony Bourdain's least favorite meal
While Anthony Bourdain had the ill fortune of being served an underdone iguana tamale, iguana meat has played an essential role in culinary practices in Central America and Mexico for quite some time. Establishing an exact timeline is not easy, but the earliest documented consumption of iguana occurred in the Caribbean approximately 2,700 years ago. While it is consumed in Mexico and elsewhere in the Americas, conservationists urge people not to eat the meat or eggs of the iguana during the reptile's breeding season due to its endangered species designation in Mexico.
As cliched as it may sound, the taste of iguana meat has been likened to chicken, albeit with a chewier texture and deeper flavor. In fact, iguana made our list of the unconventional meats you must try before you die, along with ostrich, escargot, and kangaroo. Those with pickier palates would do well to take a page out of Bourdain's book when it comes to adventurous eating. As the beloved chef stated in his interview with Conan O'Brien, "People eat differently from around the world," and being bold about unfamiliar foods is a great way to learn about other cultures.