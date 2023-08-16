What Celebrity Chefs Remember Most About Anthony Bourdain

If you've ever watched any of Bourdain's travel shows, you've likely spotted one of his closest friends — Eric Ripert. Over the decades, Ripert and Bourdain traveled the world and appeared together extensively on TV. Ripert first started the relationship after picking up a copy of "Kitchen Confidential" (the first book he ever read in English). In the book, Bourdain famously wrote, "I never order fish on Monday, unless I'm eating at Le Bernardin — a four-star restaurant where I know they are buying their fish directly from the source." Eric reached out to Bourdain after his restaurant was mentioned, and the rest of their friendship is history.

Bourdain didn't have many lifelong friendships besides Ripert. Eric even introduced him to his second wife, Ottavia Busia. At the time of Bourdain's death, the two were traveling together in France shooting new episodes of "Parts Unknown" together. He was the one that found him unresponsive, setting off a wave of grief around the world.

In the aftermath, Eric tweeted, "Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends, and loved ones." In order to honor Bourdain's legacy, Ripert and Chef José Andrés launched #BourdainDay on June 25, the same day as Tony's birthday, along with a fundraiser created in his honor.