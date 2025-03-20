The 'Fried Chicken Capital Of The Universe' Is Not In Kentucky

Picture a plate of perfectly seasoned, impeccably crispy fried chicken. Now, where would you guess the "fried chicken capital of the universe" is? Kentucky seems like a strong contender, right? After all, the Bluegrass State is the home of KFC, the globally beloved chain founded by Colonel Sanders. However, this prestigious title actually belongs to Gordonsville, a small town nestled in the heart of Virginia.

The story of Gordonsville's legendary fried chicken dates back more than a century and is woven into the fabric of the town's resilience and entrepreneurial spirit. With a population of fewer than 2,000, this charming community has proudly claimed its status as the "fried chicken capital of the universe." This distinction is rooted in the 19th and 20th centuries, when Gordonsville flourished as a bustling depot along the Virginia Central Railway.

During the golden age of train travel, hungry passengers who stopped in Gordonsville were served quick, satisfying meals by chicken vendors known as the Gordonsville Waiter Carriers. These Black women — many of whom were formerly enslaved — transformed a simple dish into a successful business model. Balancing trays piled high with golden fried chicken, homemade biscuits, pies, and steaming cups of coffee, they walked alongside the trains to sell their wares through the windows. Consequently, the route was aptly nicknamed the Chicken Bone Express.

