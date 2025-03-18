What Kind Of Cheese Does McDonald's Use On Its Burgers And What's The Best Copycat?
Envision a McDonald's cheeseburger — the soft bun, the juicy beef patty (or patties), and the melty squares of American cheese. While plenty of purists scoff at American cheese's processed character, the bright yellow, ultra-smooth fromage is an essential component of the chain's signature sandwiches. American cheese is actually a blend of cheeses, typically cheddar, Colby, and Swiss. Its iconic melt factor can be partially credited to sodium citrate, an emulsifying salt that ensures a uniform finish.
So, what if you want to rustle up a dupe McDonald's cheeseburger in your own kitchen? While the restaurant's supplier has developed a proprietary American cheese made with 60% real cheese ("51% Cheddar and 9% Other Cheeses," according to McDonald's website), there is a readily available product that mimics the original quite well, according to someone who has been behind the scenes. Mike Haracz, McDonald's former corporate chef and Manager of Culinary Innovation, revealed his top pick in a TikTok video.
The unexpected winner? Great Value Deluxe Pasteurized Process Sliced American Cheese from Walmart. As it turns out, Walmart's store brand is the closest substitute for McDonald's American cheese you can buy. "Most of the big brands of American cheese are making their own recipe, but co-manufacturers will make a variety of cheese for the store brands," Haracz explains.
Use Walmart's Great Value Deluxe American Cheese for homemade McDonald's burgers
Like most types of cheese, not all American cheeses are created equal. For instance, chef Mike Haracz strongly advises avoiding pre-sliced, individually wrapped American cheese. "That's not how the McDonald's cheese is made," he shares. "You need to find American cheese that's either in a big loaf, so not sliced at all, like from the deli counter, or the pre-sliced [cheese] that's shingled, so not individually wrapped." He also clarifies that the fast-food giant's American cheese and the retailer's American cheese contain almost the exact same ingredients, noting, "There's a little bit of difference in the preservation."
For the ideal texture and flavor, Haracz recommends tempering your American cheese — allowing it to reach room temperature — before working with it. Simply let the cheese sit out on the counter for at least an hour, "because then, it's gonna taste even more like McDonald's American cheese."
Whether you have a hankering for a DIY McDonald's cheeseburger, Big Mac, McDouble, Filet-O-Fish, or breakfast sandwich, take a quick trip to Walmart for the best alternative American cheese. And, of course, if you're on the road and craving a true Golden Arches experience, there's always the drive-thru.