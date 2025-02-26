We Tried And Ranked Every McDonald's Burger

McDonald's has been killing the burger game for well over half a century. The fast food restaurant was one of the first to go global and it's been a consistent leader in the industry. That drive-thru menu can be daunting if you don't have a regular order, though, so how can you tell how each burger stands up? The McDonald's burger menu items, for the most part, are just a topping or two away from each other. I tried them all –– minus the McDonald's secret menu –– and have ranked them for your reference.

While I enjoy a good burger at a cookout, sports game, or local burger joint, fast food burgers don't typically do it for me. I could probably count the amount of McDonald's burgers I've had in my life on both hands, and many likely came from a childhood Happy Meal. This gives me a semi-unique perspective when taste testing McDonald's burgers, so I went for the whole menu.

Though these rankings are my true and genuine opinions, take them with a grain of salt. Not all McDonald's franchises are created equal, so if you find a gem of a location, you could probably do a taste test of your very own and come up with different results. With that in mind, here's how all the McDonald's burgers fall from worst to best by someone who is going in blind to the fast food giant's menu.

