Peruvian-Style Ceviche (with Leche de Tigre) Recipe

With a dish like ceviche, which originated thousands of years ago, there are bound to be many iterations and variations. With this recipe, we brought in some aspects of modern Peruvian-style ceviche, but there are many avenues that you can take to make this dish your own, be it leaning into other traditional Peruvian ceviche ingredients or borrowing from other cultures that have made ceviche their own.

Advertisement

If you want to explore other Peruvian flavors, aji is a good place to start. For the sake of ease, we chose habanero peppers to flavor the leche de tigre in this recipe, but aji is the traditional chile of Peruvian cuisine. While these peppers are not easy to find in much of the world, aji amarillo paste has a long shelf life and can be picked up at a specialty grocery or online (like this Inca's Food Aji Amarillo Paste on Amazon). Another Peruvian touch would be to add corn. Corn is often included in Peruvian ceviche in one of two forms: You can either use regular corn on the cob or opt for cancha, crunchy toasted corn kernels similar to the popular snack corn nuts.

As far as pulling ideas from other cultures' takes on ceviche, you'll see everything from salmon ceviche recipes to Mexican shrimp ceviche, each with their own collections of complementary ingredients, and all of them can be delicious. You'll just have to read up and experiment.

Advertisement