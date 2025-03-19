14 Most Underrated Foods At Golden Corral You Need To Try Next Time

Simply put, there's a lot going on food-wise at notorious buffet chain Golden Corral. From ample meats to self-serve soft serve to a full salad bar, and much, much, more, the philosophy driving Golden Corral's selection is very apparently quantity over quality. Looking at, say, a list of 20 popular Golden Corral menu items ranked worst to best can help narrow the confines of the buffet and provide a semblance of what most customers usually like to get, but most popular isn't necessarily the same thing as tastiest.

Advertisement

Whether you're a regular looking to break out of your comfort zone or a newbie looking for the buffet's hidden gems, the following are some of the most underrated food items at Golden Corral. I made a point to try as much of the buffet as was humanly possible across multiple Golden Corral trips to determine my picks, so rest assured that these opinions are grounded in personal experience. With that said, here are the most underrated foods from Golden Corral, each of which is worth going out of your way to try during your next visit.