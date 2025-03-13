Fast Food Favorites That May Skyrocket In Price With New Tariffs

Thanks to an escalating trade war with tariffs used as ammunition, the very real prospect of increased prices for grocery staples and produce looms near for American consumers. As a result of the highly interdependent global food network, fast food items that use some of the most common ingredients around could see some unreasonable increases. Not only will increased tariffs mean you'll be paying more for items like beef, seafood, and tomatoes at the grocery store, it also means you'll be shelling out extra cash at your favorite joint just to make it to the table with your preferred combo in tow.

Though no one can say when or if the tariff increases will actually happen, it's best to be prepared for what may be coming your way shortly in the world of fast food pricing. If you thought skyrocketing egg prices were a nuisance, wait until the price of your favorite breakfast sandwich skyrockets, too. From beef becoming more costly to cheese prices rising precipitously to a premium being put on cooking oil, here's a list of possible culprits imported from Mexico, Canada, and China that stand to see prices soaring into nosebleed territory as the tariff battle heats up.