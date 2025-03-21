Chili's Is Changing In 2025
Folks seeking a casual dining establishment with a wallet-friendly menu may find that at Chili's. The restaurant chain keeps its prices affordable thanks to cost-saving measures like streamlining its menu and relying mostly on frozen food. However, these strategies don't deprive diners of a tasty and filling meal. In our comparison of burgers from Chili's and Applebee's, Chili's was named the winner based on factors like the deliciousness of its ground beef patties, the size of its burgers, and the burgers' overall appearance.
At a time when consumers are more hesitant to dine out due to an unpredictable financial climate, Chili's continues to thrive thanks to its widespread appeal and menu innovations. The restaurant is also eyeing future improvements to ensure its customers remain satisfied through 2025 and beyond. The chain plans to upgrade its oven equipment while also working on enhancements to its fajitas and ribs, which are already highly popular dishes with Chili's fans. While only time can tell whether these changes are successful, the future of Chili's does look promising.
Oven upgrades will boost food quality and service time
A busy restaurant must have ovens capable of keeping up with customer demand. Accordingly, Chili's is working to replace its conveyor belt cooking system with new TurboChef ovens. While some locations are already using the new equipment, Chili's is implementing a broader replacement plan that impacts all restaurants. While Chili's doesn't provide too much detail on its current oven setup, conveyor belt ovens are common in commercial kitchens thanks to their speedy cooking time and versatility, meaning that chefs can prepare all types of dishes in this equipment.
On the other hand, TurboChef Double Batch ovens use the rapid circulation of hot hair to cook food in two separate cooking spaces. One big benefit of these ovens is their speed. For instance, the projected cooking time of refrigerated chicken wings is just under six minutes. However, TurboChef equipment also has the potential to improve the quality of food thanks to uniform heating. Other benefits of these systems include a stackable design, which frees up room in the kitchen, and a lower output of heat to protect staff against uncomfortably high temperatures while preparing food.
Chili's ribs will be getting an overhaul
People who remember the '90s are probably familiar with Chili's "Baby Back Ribs" advertising campaign and the iconic earworm it produced. In one of the ads from the era, the entire restaurant staff breaks into an ode praising the chain's meaty, sauce-laden ribs. The ribs remain a popular offering at Chili's thanks to their smoky flavor and tender texture, which is made possible by slow-cooking the meat. They are also paired with classic sides like mac and cheese, loaded mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, and fries, and diners can choose from two flavors, Texas dry rub or house barbecue.
The success of Chili's ribs isn't stopping the chain from trying to make changes to them. During the next year, the restaurant has plans to enhance its Baby Back Ribs. Unfortunately, there isn't much information on the exact alterations Chili's has in store, so diners will need to wait and see.
Chili's fajitas will come with even more sizzle
Chili's fajitas are more than just a meal; They double as a spectacle when the sizzling meat is brought to your table. The chain has plans to upgrade its fajitas to make them even more enticing. Speaking at a conference last year, CEO of Brinker International, Chili's parent company, Kevin Hochman shared some of the changes the restaurant's fajitas will undergo in 2025.
The restaurant will upgrade its steak seasoning and has reportedly enhanced its chicken marinade. Moreover, essential fajita additions like veggies and sour cream will be prepared fresh for each order instead of being pre-made and stored in a refrigerated cooler. The chain has also incorporated a higher-quality tortilla into the dish, which will hopefully prevent issues with breakage and dryness. And to top things off (literally), Chili's will soon serve its famous fajitas with a fried jalapeño along with working on a more visually appealing presentation.