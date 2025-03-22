The 14 Best Cheesesteaks In Philadelphia
Once you've had a good cheesesteak, there's no going back. Not even mediocre ones will cut it, you need the real deal. We once heard someone say, "So many times I've had a cheesesteak, and it's like, where's the cheese? You're eating dry meat on dry bread. No thank you." That resonates with us. And do you know where you can get the best cheesesteaks in the world? No place other than Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
We've found that people are very particular about their cheesesteaks, which actually have humble Italian-American origins. So before we dive into some of the best cheesesteaks the city has to offer, let's run through the basic building blocks to make a solid Philly cheesesteak. You need bread (most prefer warm and toasted, but some people don't mind it soft and un-toasted), steak (which can be chopped, ground, shredded, or sliced), cheese (it's traditionally Cheez Whiz, but it can be any kind), and then other toppings of choice (like onions, peppers, or ketchup).
Because of these wide differences, it can be hard to compare cheesesteaks against one another (as such, please note this is not a ranking). But whether you're eating a traditional cheesesteak with Cheez Whiz on a toasted roll or adding garlic to elevate your cheesesteak, you know a good one when you taste it. From the top of the city to the bottom, these are some of the best cheesesteaks you can get in Philadelphia. And, yes, we know there are more spots where you can score a great cheesesteak in Philly that did not make this list, but we did our best to cover the scope of what the city has to offer and take people's preferences into account. This list is based off this writer's personal lifelong experiences living in the Philly area, as well as recommendations from family, friends, and research to ensure the people of Philly rally for these cheesesteak spots.
SQ Philip's Steaks
One of the most locally popular spots to grab a cheesesteak in South Philly, SQ Philip's Steaks is poppin' for a reason. There are lots of things to love about this spot, including its ideal corner location in a residential area that makes it feel like a hidden gem (though it really isn't anymore). There are picnic tables to sit at outside, and Philips even has a parking lot. There's no dealing with difficult street parking rules here (a second location is inside Lincoln Financial Field).
On to the actual reason for stopping by SQ Philip's Steaks: the cheesesteaks. What makes this spot stand out is its reliability, what some say is its perfect meat to cheese ratio, and the overall standard it holds itself to. You know what you're getting when you come here, and it's exactly what you picture a great cheesesteak to be; no ifs, ands, or buts about it. A best cheesesteak list simply wouldn't be complete without it.
(215) 755-4820
2234 W Passyunk Ave No 3318, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Pat's King of Steaks
You knew this was coming. Even if you've never been to the city before, you've most likely heard about the famous Pat's and Geno's rivalry. Pat's, being Pat's King of Steaks, and Geno's being Geno's Steaks. Both places think they're the best in the business, and the rest of Philly pretty much just thinks they're okay, chalking them up to tourist spots they wouldn't dare venture to. And we understand why you don't want to go to a heavily trafficked tourist spot on your lunch break. But in our experience, Pat's and Geno's remain popular because they are both turning out some solid cheesesteaks perfect for newcomers to the cheesesteak world. Are they the best cheesesteaks you'll ever have? No, but they are a good place to start your understanding of what a truly great cheesesteak is.
The menus at both places are almost identical, but we still recommend getting a cheesesteak from each spot and comparing. Why not? They're right across the street from each other, after all. At Pat's, people praise the way the meat is served: chopped up. The restaurant also does lots of fun and festive things to celebrate the community, like using green cheese on its items during the Super Bowl (yes, really). As one person summed it up perfectly in an Instagram comment, "It wouldn't be Philly without Pat's."
1237 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Geno's Steaks
It's time to take your business across the street now to Geno's Steaks. At this point, you might be thinking, "Is there really a difference between any of these cheesesteaks anyway?" Yes, yes, there is. At Geno's, the steak is thinly sliced, which is many people's preference. We recommend trying cheesesteaks from a few different places that cut it up differently to see what your personal preference is; it can really change the sandwich experience.
At Geno's, you won't get an overflowing, sticky, and wet cheesesteak experience, which is exactly what some people are looking for. You know what else people are coming to Geno's for? The Whiz. Cheez Whiz is all the rage in the cheesesteak game, but especially at Geno's, where the restaurant proudly provides not only Cheez Whiz (many people online swear it just tastes better here), but also provolone, American, and Cooper Sharp cheddar to choose from to top your sandwich with.
(215) 389-0659
1219 South 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Woodrow's Sandwich Shop
With over 11,000 Instagram followers, Woodrow's has moved beyond hole-in-the-wall status. And Woodrow's is serving up all types of amazing sandwiches that people come to try, not just cheesesteaks, so it's perfect if you want to try an authentic Philly cheesesteak but the rest of your group isn't as into the experience (tell them to go for the brisket sandwich). Though maybe once your order has come out, they'll rethink that decision, since Woodrow's is pretty irresistible.
What we like about this spot is how incorporated the cheese gets into the meat; it doesn't feel simply slopped on top like an afterthought, but instead it's a core valued member of the team. It melts perfectly into all the crevices of the sandwich, giving you a perfectly balanced bite every time. Get whatever toppings you desire. Just don't make this Philly cheesesteak mistake and get green bell peppers (you will be judged for it). You can even order pickup or delivery from Woodrow's. What's better than a tasty cheesesteak on demand?
(215) 470-3559
630 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Sunshine Sandwich Shop
Does anything about the image shown above from Sunshine Sandwich Shop seem different to you from other standard cheesesteaks? We'll give you a minute to investigate. See the seasoning on that bread? It makes all the difference compared to a regular roll, we'll tell you that. With cheesesteaks you want your bite to be a flavor explosion, and you get that at Sunshine Sandwich Shop.
Aside from the bread (which is sourced locally from Liscio's Bakery), the cut of steak Sunshine Sandwich Shop uses also makes a world of difference. It uses ribeye, which — ask anyone — is the preferred cut for cheesesteaks. Are you drooling or is it just us? And if those two components weren't enough to make a top tier cheesesteak, the Cooper sauce addition to the Cooper cheese really sends things over the top into cheesesteak gold.
(215) 842-5836
5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly
One of the classics, Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly is a popular spot people will recommend you visit to get a real cheesesteak experience. What's ironic, though, is that it's not inherently a cheesesteak place. But the cheesesteaks are what a lot of people order there. And over 200,000 Instagram followers can attest that this is the place to be. If that isn't enough to convince you, maybe Bradley Cooper will. After a successful popup food truck called Danny & Coop's, the actor is teaming up with Angelo's owner Danny DiGiampietro to open a cheesesteak place in New York City in 2025.
The flavor of the cheesesteaks at Angelo's will really blow you away. From the extra toasty bread with sesame seeds to the Cooper Sharp cheese and the onions cooked with care, you get an authentic Philly cheesesteak experience here. You can really tell that the priority here is making sure every cheesesteak is the best it can possibly be, and it pays off. If you go, note that it is takeout only and cash only.
angelospizzeriasouthphiladelphia.com
(215) 922-0000
736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Gooey Looie's
Though there's not a social media account in sight, Gooey Looie's doesn't need 'em. What's more Philly than that? For Gooey Looie's, simply having an incredible product and incredible word of mouth are all it takes to keep this place in business. And it's not just in business; it's thriving. Once you've been there, you can't just go once.
Loyal customers flock back to this restaurant to dig into (literally) the heaping cheesesteaks and sandwiches they just can't get enough of — and Gooey Looie's obliges. If you're not super hungry, get a small cheesesteak, and maybe even consider sharing that. Portions are not skimped on here, and you can be sure you're getting what you pay for. And honestly, we don't think we could describe the cheesesteaks any better than Gooey Looie's does on its site: "Gooey Looie's is renowned for its mouthwatering cheesesteaks, crafted with thinly sliced ribeye steak, oozing melted cheese, and a medley of delectable toppings. Sink your teeth into this classic favorite and experience a symphony of flavors that will transport you to sandwich heaven." We couldn't have said it better ourselves.
(215) 334-7668
231 McClellan St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
John's Roast Pork
We'd say that John's Roast Pork is pretty comparable in popularity to Angelo's. A Philly favorite that people often recommend in lieu of Pat's and Geno's, John's Roast Pork has gained a reputation for having some of the best cheesesteaks in the city. Obviously, the roast pork sandwiches here are phenomenal (we don't think they'd have made the cut for the restaurant name otherwise), but let's dive into the cheesesteaks.
The steak here is chopped, and if you get cheese on top, it melts oh-so-perfectly into the meat that you'll probably sigh when you bite into it. Eat it right when it's fresh and hot, and you'll appreciate the warm bread that might be literally steaming.
(215) 463-1951
14 E Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Jim's West
You may take a look at this cheesesteak and wonder how it's different from all the rest. Many people thought the same thing when Jim's West came into the cheesesteak market in 2023 and blew skeptics out of the water. You've never tasted a simple Amoroso roll sandwich quite like this before. And it's really all in the seasonings.
If you are sick and tired of bland cheesesteaks (or sandwiches in general), then just hop over to Jim's West and prepare to be blown away. The chopped ribeye steak is perfectly seasoned when cooked, the onions are grilled to add extra texture and flavor, and the Cooper Sharp brings it all home. We're drooling just thinking about it.
431 N 62nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19151
Chubby's Cheesesteaks
Behold the battle of the other cheesesteak rivalry in Philadelphia: Chubby's versus Dalessandro's. For many, this is the true rivalry people actually have strong opinions on. Chubby's Cheesesteaks has been open since 1987 serving up chopped steak, and people love it here.
With your delicious cheesesteak containing a secret spice you can't get quite anywhere else, you can also indulge in a cold one. Unlike most other cheesesteak spots, Chubby's serves alcohol, so you can pair that warm sandwich with a drink. And don't worry; Chubby's lives up to its name, serving up perfectly bursting cheesesteaks that will not leave you feeling hungry. That would actually be the worst after leaving a cheesesteak place.
(215) 487-2575
5826 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies
Just around the block from Chubby's is Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies. For reference, these shops are just north of the Wissahickon neighborhood and slightly northeast of Manayunk neighborhood, so, essentially, just a quick exit off of the Schuylkill Expressway (we dare you to try to say that out loud if you've never heard it pronounced before). Dalessandro's has a residential family favorite feeling to it, and it's because it's beloved by the community. And for a good reason — many people praise the steaks here as the best in the city.
The cult-like following is partial to the way Dalessandro's mixes together the cheese and steak, and we particularly appreciate some of the toppings this spot offers, like the crushed hot peppers for some spice. And who could say no to the option of getting all three cheeses offered (American, sharp provolone, and Cheez Whiz) on top of the sandwich at the same time?
(215) 482-5407
600 Wendover St, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Donkey's Place Steaks
Look, we know Donkey's Place isn't in Philly. But if it's good enough to count for Anthony Bourdain, it's good enough for us. And if you've had Donkey's Place before like we have, we think you'll respect our decision to make this one exception and include it on the list. With locations right across the river in Camden, Medford, and Mount Holly, New Jersey, you have no excuse not to try the legendary cheesesteaks. And, yes, we mean legendary. Bourdain covered the restaurant in his "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" series, saying, "The best cheesesteak in the area might well come from New Jersey." We rest our case for including it.
Why is Donkey's Place so good, you ask? Let's dig into it (literally, please, we're so hungry thinking about it). A couple of things sets this place apart. First, it's the rolls. The cheesesteaks here don't come on your usual long hoagie-esque roll. These ones arrive on circular seeded kaiser rolls. If you don't think it's for you, don't knock it 'til you try it. Secondly, Donkey's is the oldest cheesesteak spot in New Jersey, so it's had a long time to perfect its craft. Finally, the onions are fried (which adds some nice texture), and something people frequently point out about this spot is the friendliness of the staff. Come for the cheesesteaks, stay for the good vibes.
Multiple locations
Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop
Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop offers a different experience from many of the other cheesesteak joints on this list. It's definitely unique to pair a cheesesteak with a milkshake, though we're not sure why. It makes perfect sense to us, seeing that a cheesesteak is kind of the sibling of the burger (come on, the components are beef, cheese, and bread). The prices here aren't bad at all, either, with a small cheesesteak costing you $8.50. And if you want the best of both worlds with a burger and a cheesesteak, just go for the cheesesteak burger.
What's really nice about this place, too, is that you can make your cheesesteak gluten-free or even vegan, allowing more people to experience the indulgence. The Fishtown location is perfect for dining before going to see a show at The Fillmore or grab a drink at Garage. These cheesesteaks aren't too soggy and get all the components of a great cheesesteak down pat.
(215) 423-5637
1 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Cafe Carmela
Cafe Carmela is as Italian-American as it gets — even in Philadelphia. This BYOB restaurant offers pizza, homemade pasta, and, yes, obviously cheesesteaks. While this restaurant has been on a lot of people's radars for a while, it seems like the cheesesteaks are more recently being recognized for their glory.
There's no stressing about how to order your cheesesteak here in a hectic line outside at a pickup window. Instead, you get treated to friendly service, a delicious meal (order a pizza, too, while you're there), and a perfectly made cheesesteak that you won't believe came from a traditional Italian restaurant. As you can even see in the photo above, the restaurant chops its onions (if you choose to include them in your cheesesteak order) into squares, and it also does a great job at integrating the cheese into the meat for a seamless experience, as opposed to disjointed elements not quite melding together into the perfect cheesesteak. Treat yourself and check out Cafe Carmela for yourself to understand the hype.
(215) 821-2584
2859 Holme Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152
Methodology
You can find a cheesesteak to eat on pretty much every block in Philly — for sure every neighborhood. Because of the saturation of options, it can be hard to whittle down where to go for a quality sandwich. Everyone knows the popular spots, like Angelo's and Pat's, and everyone also has their own personal local favorite. Additionally, there are a wide variety of preferences for how people like their cheesesteaks to be made. Some people are very particular about how the steak should be cut and cooked, others' make-or-break point is the quality of the bread.
Taking all of this into consideration, we aimed to look at the whole scope of cheesesteaks in Philly, and not discriminate against any one variety of the sandwich. We took personal lifelong experience of living in the area, spoke with family and friends about their go-to spots, and searched through Instagram comments, Yelp reviews, Reddit threads, and more to uncover what the broader opinions of Philadelphians are about their favorite spots. It's impossible to include every single cheesesteak spot, but we did our best to highlight local favorites that are worth mentioning.