The Biggest Mistake You're Making With That Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Few things are more sacred — or divisive — than a Philly cheesesteak. Ask any Philadelphian about the city's iconic sandwich, and you're bound to ignite a heated debate on the "right" way to make it and which local joint serves the tastiest version (and spark a passionate argument about the difference between Pat's and Geno's cheesesteaks). But one topic gets locals particularly riled up: green peppers. According to Carolyn Wyman, author of "The Great Philly Cheesesteak Book," green bell peppers have no business on an authentic Philly cheesesteak.

"The classic cheesesteak contains only bread, onion, meat, and cheese," Wyman explained exclusively to Mashed. Bell peppers might be a common addition to cheesesteaks on menus around the country, but in Philly, they're practically a culinary faux pas.

Naturally, some of the absolute best cheesesteaks in America are homegrown in Philadelphia. If we consider the city's biggest rivals, neither Pat's King of Steaks nor Geno's Steaks put peppers on their standard cheesesteak — it's just meat, cheese, and onions. You can order a "pepper cheesesteak" from both restaurants, but you might as well also wear a shirt that says, "I'm from out of town." While it's perfectly fine to enjoy a variation (personally, we love a cheesesteak with mushrooms), calling it a "Philly" cheesesteak might just ruffle feathers in the City of Brotherly Love.