Whatever Happened To The Bud Light Dog Spuds Mackenzie?

Long before Bud Light made America's favorite dude-bro, comedian Shane Gillis, the face of the brand, Spuds Mackenzie held that prestigious title. The beloved bull terrier was selected to represent the brand in 1983, when he debuted on a promotional poster, wearing a fraternity sweatshirt and posing with a goblet of beer. The ad declared him "The Original Party Animal," and people bought in.

As years passed, and as more posters bearing the dog's image were strewn across bars and college campuses, the lore surrounding him grew. This led Bud Light to thrust Spuds into the spotlight with his first TV appearance, and the showing was anything but modest. The commercial in which Spuds played the drums while surrounded by beautiful women, aired during the 1987 Super Bowl, and some fans likely consider it one of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time.

This increased Spuds' demand, leading to a string of commercials that played to the same tune. However, Bud Light retired the mascot in 1989. The dog who portrayed him, a female bull terrier named Honey Tree Evil Eye, or Evie for short, enjoyed four years of retirement with her family in Illinois before succumbing to kidney failure in 1993. She was 10 years old.

