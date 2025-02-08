Why People Never Actually Drink Beer In Super Bowl Commercials

If you've ever wondered how much beer is drunk during the Super Bowl — well, it's safe to say it's a lot! (Some estimates guess over 300 million gallons.) However, you won't see it consumed in commercials airing during the big game. If you pay close attention, you'll notice that in all those big-budget Super Bowl beer ads, no one actually ever takes a sip. They'll pop the can or pour a glass, but the beer never touches their lips. Believe it or not, that's not an editing mistake or some arbitrary FCC rule. It's actually a self-imposed standard in the U.S. beer industry.

The National Association of Broadcasters allows TV networks to set their own standards, and generally speaking, they don't want to show people drinking in TV ads. Therefore, beer companies would rather not take chances that might lead the network to nix their ad spots.

The Beer Institute, a trade group representing the American beer industry, has an advertising and marketing code that acknowledges depicting beer consumption is okay when media standards allow it. However, there are other rules surrounding beer advertising that could help explain why companies steer clear of showing people actively drinking in ads. For example, the rules say ads shouldn't show people drinking irresponsibly or in situations that require coordination and alertness. Avoiding depicting alcohol consumption altogether may just be the safest route.

