These Canned Beans Are The Secret To Improving Store-Bought Pasta Sauce
Have you ever made a quick bowl of pasta with store-bought sauce, only to feel like something's missing? Maybe you're still hungry, or the meal feels too carb-heavy. What you're likely craving is the satisfaction and energy that comes from protein and fiber, two elements that most jarred pasta sauces (and pasta itself) tend to be more limited in. While you might think the solution is to reach for some ground beef or fresh vegetables, there's an even easier, more budget-friendly fix: canned kidney beans. These canned beans are the key to a more balanced, nourishing meal and are one of many precooked bean varieties (along with black beans and pintos) that deserve a spot in your pantry.
Though meat and vegetables can certainly bulk up a meal, canned kidney beans are an undeniably affordable and convenient choice. Kidney beans are cheap (as low as 6 cents per ounce), shelf-stable, and require no extra prep aside from a quick rinse. A 16-ounce can packs around 18 grams of fiber and 25 grams of protein — all without adding extra fat or cholesterol. Beyond their protein benefits, kidney beans are rich in iron, zinc, and magnesium. While many store-bought pasta sauces are high in sodium, kidney beans help balance things with their potassium content, which is beneficial for heart health. With this one simple addition, your pasta sauce becomes heartier, healthier, and more satisfying.
How to make the most of kidney beans in pasta sauce
While kidney beans are an excellent way to boost nutrition and add heartiness to your meal, there are a few simple tricks to make them tastier. Since canned beans sometimes have a milder flavor, sautéing them with garlic, onion, and Italian seasonings before stirring them into a pot of jarred pasta sauce can enhance the dish. For an even more well-rounded meal, consider adding vegetables like bell peppers, spinach, or zucchini. Want to switch things up? Skip the sauce entirely, and you've got the base for a delicious pasta salad (although, baked beans might be an even better fit).
Kidney beans also pair well with other ingredients that complement pasta dishes, such as Parmesan cheese, crumbled feta, and tomato paste. You can also experiment with texture. Try blending kidney beans into your pasta sauce with an immersion blender to create a thick, creamy consistency. This method is ideal if you prefer a smoother dish. If you prefer their natural texture, try mashing half of the beans while leaving the rest of them whole. This creates a sauce that's both hearty and rustic, adding dimension to every bite. Simple, nutritious, and incredibly versatile, kidney beans prove that a humble can of beans can transform a meal into something special.