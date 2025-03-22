These Canned Beans Are The Secret To Improving Store-Bought Pasta Sauce

Have you ever made a quick bowl of pasta with store-bought sauce, only to feel like something's missing? Maybe you're still hungry, or the meal feels too carb-heavy. What you're likely craving is the satisfaction and energy that comes from protein and fiber, two elements that most jarred pasta sauces (and pasta itself) tend to be more limited in. While you might think the solution is to reach for some ground beef or fresh vegetables, there's an even easier, more budget-friendly fix: canned kidney beans. These canned beans are the key to a more balanced, nourishing meal and are one of many precooked bean varieties (along with black beans and pintos) that deserve a spot in your pantry.

Advertisement

Though meat and vegetables can certainly bulk up a meal, canned kidney beans are an undeniably affordable and convenient choice. Kidney beans are cheap (as low as 6 cents per ounce), shelf-stable, and require no extra prep aside from a quick rinse. A 16-ounce can packs around 18 grams of fiber and 25 grams of protein — all without adding extra fat or cholesterol. Beyond their protein benefits, kidney beans are rich in iron, zinc, and magnesium. While many store-bought pasta sauces are high in sodium, kidney beans help balance things with their potassium content, which is beneficial for heart health. With this one simple addition, your pasta sauce becomes heartier, healthier, and more satisfying.

Advertisement