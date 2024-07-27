14 Precooked Beans You Should Always Have On Hand

There're many good reasons why beans are a staple in diets around the world. They are incredibly versatile and can be used in a huge range of dishes, from hearty soups and stews to dips and salads. Part of a food group known as pulses, they are usually mild in flavor, which means that they are great at absorbing the ingredients and spices they are cooked with. Finally, beans are a nutritional powerhouse, rich in plant-based protein, dietary fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals like magnesium and iron.

Beans come in numerous varieties, each offering a unique flavor and texture. From earthy black beans to nutty chickpeas, this diversity can be an inspiration for endless creativity in the kitchen. While beans can be purchased fresh in season, they are also available in dried and canned forms to be enjoyed year-round. Although dried beans usually require presoaking and cooking, their canned counterparts are typically precooked and can be eaten straight out of the tin. With this in mind, here're some of the best canned beans to keep in your kitchen pantry.