Are Aldi's Chicken Nuggets Made With Milk? Here's What We Know

For all the love that Aldi receives, the store has also faced some criticism over its chicken. We previously advised you to exercise caution when shopping for Aldi chicken breasts due to complaints about the poor flavor and texture of those that are on the large side (a phenomenon that's known as "woody" chicken breasts). Thanks to Reddit, we've stumbled upon another chicken-based issue at Aldi that affects the chain's popular Kirkwood Chicken Nuggets. A post was accompanied by an image of the Kirkwood bag showing nonfat dry milk among the other ingredients. As explained by the poster, "The nuggets were previously safe for anyone with a dairy allergy ... they must have changed the recipe."

Here's where things get interesting. Upon searching a local Aldi to confirm the ingredient list, Mashed discovered that not all chicken nuggets offered under the Kirkwood brand contain milk. In fact, searches of the same product in different locations returned various results, with some locations offering nuggets made with milk, and others offering nuggets that aren't. This indicates the inclusion of milk in the nugget recipe could vary according to region. Additionally, the chain's brand of crispy chicken nuggets also contains milk. For comparison, brands like Tyson and Great Value (Walmart's in-house label) don't use dairy in their chicken nugget recipes. It should be noted that Aldi hasn't officially commented on the inconsistency, and it's not entirely clear which regions offer which products.

