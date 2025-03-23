The Easiest Way To Tell If Your Avocado Oil Has Gone Bad

Used as a substitute for canola oil by TV chef Bobby Flay, avocado oil offers potential benefits like increased heart health and more efficient absorption of nutrients. It also features a high smoke point, which is the temperature threshold when cooking oil begins smoking in a hot pan. In this case, it's 520 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it less likely to burn and infuse your food with singed flavors. While avocado oil makes for a wonderful addition to just about any pantry, spoilage is naturally a concern. Fortunately, there's a quick and easy way to determine whether it is still good for cooking. Just give it a whiff and pay attention to any odors similar to Play-Doh, the classic children's modeling clay. This indicates that spoilage has occurred.

In case you're out of the loop where Play-Doh's scent is concerned, it's been described as sweet, a little bit salty, and with a hint of vanilla. While these odors seem perfectly lovely in theory, keep in mind that avocado oil usually has a neutral scent with minor grassy notes (although the characteristics of the oil can vary according to processing techniques and location of origin). Discoloration can also signal that your cooking oil should be discarded, so be wary if your avocado oil lacks its usual light yellow shade (when refined) or green color (when in its virgin form).