The Easiest Way To Tell If Your Avocado Oil Has Gone Bad
Used as a substitute for canola oil by TV chef Bobby Flay, avocado oil offers potential benefits like increased heart health and more efficient absorption of nutrients. It also features a high smoke point, which is the temperature threshold when cooking oil begins smoking in a hot pan. In this case, it's 520 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it less likely to burn and infuse your food with singed flavors. While avocado oil makes for a wonderful addition to just about any pantry, spoilage is naturally a concern. Fortunately, there's a quick and easy way to determine whether it is still good for cooking. Just give it a whiff and pay attention to any odors similar to Play-Doh, the classic children's modeling clay. This indicates that spoilage has occurred.
In case you're out of the loop where Play-Doh's scent is concerned, it's been described as sweet, a little bit salty, and with a hint of vanilla. While these odors seem perfectly lovely in theory, keep in mind that avocado oil usually has a neutral scent with minor grassy notes (although the characteristics of the oil can vary according to processing techniques and location of origin). Discoloration can also signal that your cooking oil should be discarded, so be wary if your avocado oil lacks its usual light yellow shade (when refined) or green color (when in its virgin form).
Tips for storing (and using) avocado oil
Proper storage of avocado oil can help you avoid the unwanted consequences of spoilage, including the surprising smell of Play-Doh. In this case, bottles should be kept in cool, dry areas of the home well protected against sunlight and heat sources. If possible, decant the oil and place it in a non-transparent container to further safeguard it against light exposure. As for shelf-life, a properly stored, unopened bottle of refined oil can last up to 18 months, while an opened bottle is good for as long as eight months. When it comes to unrefined avocado oil, unopened bottles are typically fine for up to 12 months, and opened bottles often last about half that time.
With so many different types of cooking oils and recipe applications out there, using avocado oil for the first time might be a bit perplexing to home chefs. Rest assured that this ingredient has plenty of uses in the kitchen. Thanks to its high smoke point, the cooking oil is ideal for grilling juicy steaks or ribs. It's also great when frying fish in a pan, as it can withstand the high temperatures necessary for creating a deliciously crispy outer exterior. Other recipe ideas include pasta, easy homemade chili crisp, and oven roasted potatoes.