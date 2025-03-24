What Jelly Roll Actually Eats

Jelly Roll — also known as Jason DeFord — is probably one of the biggest music stars ever named after a dessert. So, what does one of the premier food-based celebrities eat? The answer actually isn't straightforward, because Jelly Roll's relationship with food has changed since he first broke out into the mainstream.

In recent years, Jelly Roll has become vocal about his desire to lose weight. In November of 2024, for example, he told People that he had lost 110 pounds that year alone. While he started exercising regularly, maybe even more significant to his transformation was facing what he described as a food addiction. Naturally, then, he's typically pretty deliberate about what he eats. During his weight loss journey he appeared in a March 2025 Zevia soda commercial, posting the video to his Instagram page with the caption: "Some things in life don't need sugar-coating. I'm one of 'em."

Of course, living the lifestyle of a touring stadium act means that his approach to diet is at least a little unconventional. From literal jelly rolls to bespoke recipes crafted by his private chef, the following are some of the foods that Jelly Roll eats in his day-to-day life.

