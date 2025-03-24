What Makes Costco's Kirkland Italian Frozen Meatballs So Delicious?

While these traits might seem in line with your average meatball, that's simply not the case. There are some disappointing frozen meatballs out there, and we've tried them. Beyond their tasty flavors, desirable texture, and high quality, Kirkland Signature's meatballs soak up additional flavors and seasonings very well, making them an ideal candidate for sauces.

Advertisement

These meatballs are delicious without being too overpowering, meaning they're perfect for diverse flavor combinations. For an Italian-inspired meal, toss the meatballs in a marinara sauce and pasta dish or stuff them in a meatball sub. Go beyond Italian cuisine and serve them as Swedish meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy, or lightly coat them in a teriyaki sauce for an Asian-inspired stir-fry. Whatever suits your palate, they adapt effortlessly. Bake them in bulk and use them for meal prepping, or toss them in a curry and let them defrost as the sauce simmers.

At $22.59 per bag (or about $3.77 per pound) as of this writing, these meatballs are a much better deal than buying ground beef on its own based on the national average. Between its convenience, price, and taste, Costco's Italian meatballs are the kind of staple that deserves to be in your shopping cart on a regular basis.

Advertisement