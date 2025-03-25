The Best Gas Station Fried Chicken In The US, According To Customers

What doesn't Wawa have at its plethora of convenience store locations? Fried chicken is an American staple, so it's no surprise that Wawa has fired up its fryers and put it on the menu. Across the east coast, travelers can stop for a crispy bite while they fill their tanks. Fans of the brand love it and say that Wawa's chicken can compete with more well known fast food fried chicken.

This gas station menu includes convenient finger foods like chicken strips. Crispy chicken sandwich lovers can find a variety of house recipes stacked on brioche buns: classic, spicy, hot honey, and Parmesan. If none of those are to your liking, Wawa's sandwiches are customizable for a more personalized experience. Customer's find that the generous portions make for a satisfying meal, and reviewers note that the fresh ingredients and tasty sauces pair perfectly with the savory chicken.

The crispy chicken on the menu can also be an accessory to Wawa's signature hoagies, with chicken strips adding texture and juicy flavors. The hoagies come in two styles: Buffalo, which includes Buffalo sauce and American cheese, and barbecue which tops the cutlets with barbecue sauce. Fans of the departed McDonald's Crispy Chicken Snack Wrap will be pleased to know Wawa offers a very similar item on its menu to fill the void left in its wake.

