Is Poppi Soda Really Good For You?

Soda has a bad reputation with many health-focused people — and often, for a good reason. Typical sodas are loaded with sugar, caffeine, artificial coloring, and preservatives. However, upstart soda brand Poppi has made waves in recent years, claiming to offer a healthier alternative for those craving a carbonated beverage. So, is Poppi actually good for you? The answer isn't as simple as a yes or no.

Among Poppi's claims is that it includes prebiotics, helpful bacteria that can improve digestion and gut health. Despite the real benefits pre- and probiotics can provide, there's some reason for skepticism about the company's claims. A class action lawsuit filed against Poppi states there are just two grams of prebiotic fiber per can, too low to provide any meaningful benefits. Two grams is below the recommended daily intake of three to five but still provides a significant chunk for those short on prebiotic foods (like garlic and oats) in their diets.

Poppi also distinguishes itself from typical sodas by including far less sugar. A can includes just five grams, compared to roughly 40 to 50 grams found in ordinary sodas. Consequently, each can also has just 35 calories, roughly ⅕ the calories of regular, non-diet options.

