The 12 Unhealthiest Bottled Drinks You Can Buy

Have you ever habitually grabbed a bottled beverage from the refrigerator in a convenience store or your local bagel shop, not really thinking about the health qualities of the drink? You might just want something refreshing to get you through the rest of your day, but little do you know, it could be negatively affecting your health.

Sugar is a huge component that likes to hide in yummy drinks, and too much of it can affect dental health, weight, and more. We all know that soda has sugar, but have you ever actually realized how much? On the flip side, some drinks that are generally marketed as a healthy beverage somehow contain almost as much sugar as a bottle of Coca-Cola.

Other popular drinks have high caffeine levels, additives, acids that can affect the digestive system, and more. Having a drink like this every so often won't send you to the hospital or dentist needing emergency care — however, many people regularly consume them. The drinks become addicting and can be hard to resist, especially when they are so readily available.

We've collected a list of 12 of the unhealthiest bottled drinks on the market. At the end of this article we'll further explain how we made our selection. You may be aware that some of these drinks aren't that healthy, but you'll be shocked to see others on the list at all.