The Butter Trick Chefs Love That'll Change Your Cooking Forever

Mashed previously brought you some amazing butter hacks that you wish you knew sooner, including storing sticks in the freezer to extend shelf life and relying on unsalted varieties for sweet treats. We're here with another impressive butter trick, courtesy of Norma Salazar, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's Los Angeles campus. In our exclusive chat, Salazar reveals why using a bench scraper instead of a knife to cut butter is the superior method.

"Bench-scrapers are sharp enough to cut dough, butter and other ingredients but not too sharp to cut yourself," Salazar explains. That means you can better avoid injuries in the kitchen. However, that's not the only benefit offered by these tools. The flat, wide surface is ideal for carrying butter from your cutting board or counter. As Salazar says, "[Bench scrapers] can easily pick up chopped nuts and herbs off the cutting board to place in a bowl." The size of these tools also perfectly matches up with sticks of butter, making cutting them much easier and more efficient. And when it comes to clean-up, Salazar states that bench scrapers are the perfect tools for tidying up your work area.

