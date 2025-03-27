12 Kodiak Power Cakes, Ranked Unhealthiest To Healthiest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kodiak pancake and waffle mix appeals to the health-minded eater. The Park City, Utah-based brand (and former "Shark Tank" reject) calls its pancake and waffle mix "Power Cakes" because they pack up to 15 grams of protein per serving. Kodiak plays up the health angle even more by using whole grain wheat flour and oat flour in the mixes rather than typical refined flour. At any given time, Kodiak sells about a dozen flavors of Power Cake mix. Not all of them are as healthy as they seem, so we decided to rank them from unhealthiest and healthiest here.

Premade mixes are generally unhealthier than scratch-made batter because of all the sugar or sodium added to them. Trying to cut back on sugar? You may prefer one of Kodiak's less sweet Power Cake flavors — but those flavors will contain high levels of sodium. We'll dive deeper into our ranking methodology at the end of the article.

Something else to consider when browsing Kodiak's Power Cakes selection are the cooking instructions. Not every Power Cake flavor is prepared the same way. For certain Power Cakes, you must add milk, egg, or butter to get the right taste and consistency, and these ingredients add calories. Wondering how your favorite Power Cake flavor ranked on our list? Keep reading to find out.

