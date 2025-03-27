What Are Sausage Casings And Should You Remove Them?

Even commonplace foods can have a bit of intrigue. For example, take sausages and their mysterious casings, that skin-like material that holds the meat and other ingredients together. Are they edible? Should they be removed? What are they made of? To answer your burning sausage-based questions, we caught up with Glenn Rolnick of Carmine's Italian Restaurant at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Fest, and the chef provided some seasoned answers during our exclusive chat. As explained by Rolnick, not all sausage casings are natural, and whether the casing is natural or synthetic determines if it should be removed.

"They make [sausage] casings that aren't natural that will not break down the same," Rolnick explains. The chef is referring to synthetic or artificial casings, which can consist of materials like plastic, collagen, or cellulose. Conversely, natural casings are made from the intestines of animals, often pigs and cows, although sheep and goat intestines can also be used. "You really have to know if it is the intestine because that is the best one to eat," Rolnick says, as sausages with natural casings are "the most tender."

Consequently, it's important to know what type of casing is on your sausage. Rolnick recommends removing artificial casings before eating. Removing plastic casings is a no-brainer, but cellulose casings should also be removed, even though they're derived from plants, because of their thick, chewy consistency. Collagen is a bit trickier since these casings can be edible or inedible. In this case, you can let the thickness of the casing guide your decision.

