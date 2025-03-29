13 Vintage Ice Creams That Vanished Into History

Humans have been enjoying frozen treats for a very, very long time. In fact, research suggests that in ancient Greece, some street hawkers used to sell snow, which would help people stay cool amid the intense summer heat. Over the centuries, of course, we upgraded from snow and started choosing ice pops and ice creams. Georgians ate brown bread ice cream, for example, while Victorians made frozen desserts with cucumber and sweetened cream. But it was in the 20th century, thanks to electrical refrigeration, that the market really started to pick up speed. Ice cream trucks started to frequent towns and popular seaside spots, and grocery stores sold tubs of Ben & Jerry's and Häagen-Dazs in their frozen sections.

There are many reasons why so many of us love tubs of velvety ice cream and fruity ice pops. Of course, the taste is important. But it's also what that taste conjures up: comfort, joy, and nostalgia. Many Americans grew up on frozen treats served straight from the ice cream truck. Think: Fat Frog, Vampire's Secret, and Screwballs. For others, remembering movie nights at home with a rented videotape and a tub of ice cream brings back the memories. If you want to relive the glory days of ice cream and ice cream bars, below, we've listed some of the best vintage frozen desserts that you just can't find anymore. From Good Humor's ice cream truck classics to Ben & Jerry's Flavor Graveyard, there's a nostalgic treat for everyone.

