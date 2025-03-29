11 Ways To Upgrade Frozen Meatballs To Make Them Taste Homemade

Frozen food is the king of convenience, making it simple to whip up a delicious dinner in no time. And while grocery staples like frozen chicken nuggets, frozen fruit, or even frozen french fries are great to keep on hand, there's another product that has endless versatility: the frozen meatball.

Advertisement

While you can keep things classic by eating frozen meatballs with standard spaghetti, there is also a whole untapped world of mealtime possibilities. Meatballs — whether made with beef, chicken, or turkey — pair beautifully with a range of flavors and cuisine types.

You can also prepare them using countless methods, from pan-frying to baking, to achieve whatever texture you choose. Mixing and matching these elements allows you to elevate the humble frozen meatball and transform it into the star of your meal. Read on to discover our favorite ways to upgrade frozen meatballs to create a dish so delicious, no one will ever believe they're not homemade.