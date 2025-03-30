11 Major Red Flags To Look Out For When Buying Frozen Foods

Frozen food might seem like it's always safe to eat and lasts forever, but there's more to it than that. Things can go wrong in the freezing process that makes your food less than perfect before it's even left the store. There are some major red flags to look out for when buying frozen food that it's important to consider.

The condition of the food and the packaging can often give you a clue as to its quality without even looking inside, which helps you avoid subpar food. But you have to know what to look out for. Damaged packaging, clumping, and frost buildup can all be signs that a particular product isn't a good one to buy. Then, there are signs with the freezers themselves that might indicate the food inside isn't at its best.

Some of these frozen food red flags simply indicate food might not be safe to consume. For instance, food with freezer burn is safe to eat, it just doesn't taste as good. But other signs can indicate food that's unsafe to eat, such as it might have bacterial regrowth or have fully defrosted and refrozen. It's not worth risking your health on dodgy frozen food, nor do you want to eat flavorless meals, so be aware of the factors to look out for.

