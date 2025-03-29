Upcycle Your Ketchup Bottle With These Simple And Smart Tricks

By transferring your cooking oil from its original container into an empty ketchup bottle, you remedy a problem that you hardly even notice you have (until it happens every time you cook, without fail.) When you pour oil straight out of the receptacle it came in, there's a pretty good chance that you pour out more than you need, or at the very least, there's a little bit of spillage when you turn the bottle right side up again. Thanks to the silicone plug with an X-shaped slit that has become typical in upside-down plastic squeeze bottles like those used for ketchup, the oil stays perfectly within the confines of the bottle until you apply pressure, which opens the slit and allows the oil to pour out. This gives you more control over the amount of oil you use, as well as where it goes.

Advertisement

Before repurposing your ketchup bottle, though, make sure you wash it well and let it fully dry. Then, you can fill it with vegetable oil and keep it on hand to coat your pan before frying. Alternatively, it may be one of the best olive oil dispensers out there, giving you an easy way to drizzle it on bread or salad.