14 Condiment Hacks You'll Want To Try

Have you noticed that condiments have become extra trendy? You only have to look at the rise of hot sauces like Cholula to understand that they can easily turn from a side into a main event. As well as various mustards and variations on spicy ketchup, there are also condiment combos such as Sriracha mayo, sour pickles, and sugary jellies, to name a few.

Today, while new condiments are interesting and flavorful, the classic staples of ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise still haven't gone out of fashion. Burgers and hot dogs just wouldn't be the same without them.

That doesn't mean there isn't still room for innovation. These hacks will help you learn how to get the most out of condiments, even when jars and bottles are nearly empty, and you'll likewise no longer struggle to add soy sauce to a sushi roll on the go. Discover these and more useful hacks that will help you store, serve, and pour condiments the easy way.