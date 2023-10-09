14 Condiment Hacks You'll Want To Try
Have you noticed that condiments have become extra trendy? You only have to look at the rise of hot sauces like Cholula to understand that they can easily turn from a side into a main event. As well as various mustards and variations on spicy ketchup, there are also condiment combos such as Sriracha mayo, sour pickles, and sugary jellies, to name a few.
Today, while new condiments are interesting and flavorful, the classic staples of ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise still haven't gone out of fashion. Burgers and hot dogs just wouldn't be the same without them.
That doesn't mean there isn't still room for innovation. These hacks will help you learn how to get the most out of condiments, even when jars and bottles are nearly empty, and you'll likewise no longer struggle to add soy sauce to a sushi roll on the go. Discover these and more useful hacks that will help you store, serve, and pour condiments the easy way.
1. Spin the bottle
You've just made a British-style bacon butty and it's crying out to be slathered in some tart tomato ketchup. The problem is, your bottle of the stuff is nearly empty. You've tried squeezing it, shaking it, and banging it on the kitchen counter and the palm of your hand, but to no avail. So, try spinning it. There's no need to sit cross-legged on the floor in a group, feeling awkward while spinning your ketchup bottle, though.
For this hack, first make sure you're in a large enough space so you don't knock over the sandwich you just made. Then clasp the base of your ketchup bottle and, keeping your arm straight, start to rotate your arm. You can also grab the middle of the bottle so that it doesn't fly out of your hand.
Sweep your arm round counter-clockwise and add speed. This is a great workout for those shoulder muscles, too. Do a few rounds fairly fast and the sauce will move down to the neck of the bottle. Open the cap, and you'll find that it should come out super easily. You could also drop the bottle in an empty pillowcase — just be sure to hold tight before swinging. It works because of centrifugal force, but don't let your sandwich get cold trying to understand the science.
2. Lock the French's mustard lid
When hot dogs are coming off the grill and condiments are lined up on the table, mustard is a must. For a classic cookout, you can't get much more traditional than a bottle of French's. It's been a condiment staple in U.S. homes since it was first introduced at the 1904 St. Louis World Fair.
One problem with squeezy bottles though is that, after the sauce has come out, the lid often seems to flip back down and cover the spout. With everyone wanting some of the tangy sauce it can be a tad annoying to keep moving it back and cleaning sauce drips from the inside of the cap.
Thankfully, French's has provided a simple solution. Simply pull the lid back and press until you hear a click. That's right: the top is designed to stay open and click in place. If you're wondering how you could have used this brand for so long and only know learned this hack, you're not alone.
3. Stick soy sauce in a sushi roll
You might still need a guide to eating out at a conveyor belt sushi restaurant, but if you're just grabbing a sushi roll on the go, you can probably be less concerned about Japanese dining etiquette. The issue here has more to do with how to use the plastic soy sauce fish that often comes with your order, namely so that you don't get it everywhere. Adding it on top of the roll while holding the sushi upright, isn't any good, as you'll end up with an overly salty end and an otherwise unevenly-seasoned roll.
Unrolling the sushi to drizzle soy sauce more evenly is one option, but then you'll have to roll it up again. Trying to bite into an unraveling sushi roll when you just want a quick bite to eat during your lunch break is no fun and potentially messy.
The solution is simple, as all good hacks should be. Unscrew the lid on the plastic fish, push the spout through the nori seaweed layer, and squeeze a little. Do this three times along the length of the roll. You're essentially injecting soy sauce into the roll without dripping it all over the place. Keep the puncture holes on top just in case.
4. Open condiment jars with a bottle opener
When you're just waking up in the morning, you want breakfast to be an easy start to the day. Straining to open a condiment jar — such as one containing a fruity jelly to spread on freshly-buttered toast — isn't exactly a grounding moment. Some lids just don't seem to budge, even if you twist and turn, and huff and puff in exaggerated fashion. You may have tried to alter the temperature of the lid by running it under warm water so that it expands. You can also attempt to cool down the jar with cold water. This contrast sometimes loosens the lid's grip but it's time-consuming.
Try grabbing a bottle opener instead. After all, your condiment is in a jar with a lid, and a bottle opener is traditionally used to open bottles. Gently carry out the same action, using the opener to push against the lid and pry it open a little. You should hear a pop. Then, you can smoothly twist off the lid.
If there's no sound — which should mean that the lid-locking pressure has been released a little – don't force it. Try again on a different part of the lid. It sure beats wrestling a jar of blueberry jelly to the floor.
5. Write notes on buns with condiments
When your grill is covered with burgers at the next cookout, you may need a good way to keep track of what you're doing. You'll need to know who's waiting and how they want their burger cooked, for instance, as well as whether or not they want cheese on top. To avoid chaos, you need a system. But you're hardly going to be able to start jotting down notes while you're flipping meat on a hot grill. Instead of a pen and paper, use ketchup and buns. No, this isn't a joke. It's such a brilliant idea that you'll wonder why you've never thought of it before.
Simply write on each bun half with a squirt bottle. Add the name of the person whose burger it is on the top half and how they want it cooked or any other instructions on the bottom one. Of course, this all relies on whoever's bun it is wanting ketchup or mustard. You could use barbecue sauce, too, assuming it's in a squirt bottle.
6. Avoid crusty condiment lids
Grabbing fries at a busy food truck or local restaurant sometimes means having to ignore the crusty lids of the place's condiment containers. With hungry hoards grabbing mustard, ketchup, and hot sauce, it's not surprising that the condiments drip, dry, and crust up in the lid. Yet, it's not exactly appetizing, especially if the sauce has gotten down the side of the container. You've then often got a half-crusty, half-sticky mess that you've just put your hand in. Yuck!
Wiping down condiment containers after use can definitely stop some of the crusting. So can squeezing the bottle gently so the sauce doesn't gush out. But if you're wondering how there could possibly be another way to prevent this unappealing condiment crisis, you're in luck. You don't need any tools or special skills, just a sauce bottle with a removable lid. However, this hack will only work with new condiment bottles with a cover under the lid.
To make it work, first take off the lid and push the spout through the seal below, making a small hole. Screw the lid back on. This will direct the sauce in a more controlled way out of the bottle, rather than letting it spread out over any remaining cover or simply to the side.
7. Use a muffin tray to carry condiments
Whether you're watching a ball game with baked chicken wings or enjoying a taco Tuesday with some nachos, you're going to want to stock up on condiments. Pickles are an amazing filling for burgers, while Sriracha and mayo make a wonderful dip for fried goodies, and sour cream is an excellent topping on Mexican food. But don't just bring out basic bottles when you've got a cookout or party.
Why not? Consider that people are gonna want to dig in and flavor up as much as possible. The problem is that a stack of condiments on a shared table looks messy, especially if they're already opened and half-used. They also take up room and can be difficult to use unless they are all full. Noticed, it can be hard work to go through them all to find a particular condiment.
You know how you might decant wine into a dedicated container? Do something similar with condiments ahead of your party. Instead of a decanter, grab a muffin tin. The large cups in the tray are the perfect size and are also likely deep enough for you to add spoons and create a condiment station. Besides looking less clunky, condiment muffin trays are also easy to use. Keep the condiment bottles refrigerated and top up the tray as needed. Don't have a muffin tray? Use a washed, reusable plastic egg carton instead.
8. Open ketchup packets the right way
Some packets of sauces have a design that shows you where to tear off one corner to open. If you've got a plateful of fish and chips and you want to add some tartar sauce from such a packet, then opening it this way makes sense. But what if you've got an order of takeout fries and you want to enjoy them with some tomato ketchup? Sure, you could open a packet and drizzle the contents over the top, but then the uppermost fries are going to be covered, while none of the ones further down get anything. If you open the top of the ketchup packet, then you can dip fries in one at a time. That makes sense, but there's an even better way to go about this.
Instead of opening the shorter end of a packet, make a tear along its long side. Push the larger opening so it widens out and you've effectively got a small bowl that's big enough to dip fries into. It's also shallower, so you're less likely to lose any short or skinny fries in the sauce or get your fingers messy trying to retrieve them.
9. Remove water stains with mayo
Everyone likely has surfaces where it's no big deal to put a glass of water, while some pieces of furniture are a no-go for the same, unless you use a coaster or placemat. Condensation on the bottom of a glass wet can leave an unsightly stain on unprotected wood surfaces, and quickly. Even worse, those stains can be tough, if not seemingly impossible, to remove. There are many tables out there covered with strategically placed vases or runners that cover unsightly marks like these.
Before you give up, all you may need to get rid of a water ring is a little mayonnaise. Say what? Put some on a paper towel, then fold it into a packet and place it on the stain. Take care that the mayonnaise doesn't directly touch the wood.
Next, grab a hairdryer and give the mayo paper towel assembly a blowdry for a minute. Point it directly over the package, lest you be left to clean up mayo-smeared furniture. After applying the heat, take off the paper towel, and wipe the table with a clean cloth. No hairdryer? You might try to apply mayo straight onto the wood and leave on the stain overnight before wiping it off. The oil and acid in the mayo can work to break down the stain and condition the wood. You may want to test a patch on a small, out of the way piece of the furniture to make sure it won't stain.
10. Use a lazy Susan to store and serve condiments
You might have used a lazy Susan turntable at a restaurant to access tableside condiments, but it's also a great way to store refrigerated condiments. Looking for a small jar of Dijon mustard that's hiding behind pickles and hot sauce? With this hack, you only need to give your lazy Susan a spin, and there it is without you having to take out every bottle and jar and put each back again. This also helps you to avoid knocking a few over while reaching behind the mess for what you need.
If you need an extra reason to fall for this hack then know that this also means you'll have a ready-stocked tray for meal times and parties. Assuming the turntable is sturdy enough, you can easily carry all your condiments to the table at once.
It wouldn't be fair to give you this hack without adding a way to make your own lazy Susan. Place beads that are smaller than a marble on a round tray that itself fits on a fridge shelf. Add another round tray on top that's exactly the same size. Add condiments and you should be able to spin the top tray easily. However, this type of construction may make the trick of moving it all at once a bit tough. Also, be wary of using small, chokeable objects around toddlers and pets. If that's your situation, it's likely worth purchasing a fully-contained lazy Susan.
11. Add rice to a salt shaker
Let's say that you've just made a delicious butternut squash soup. Now, all it needs is a sprinkling of salt. You shake and taste, then shake and taste again. No difference. You peer down the tiny holes of the salt cellar. They look clogged up. You try to poke through them. You bang the salt on the table. You vigorously shake, knocking your soup in the process. You undo the top, pour out too much in your hand, and then oversalt your soup. So much for a simple, relaxing lunch.
One of the must-know condiment hacks you'll want to try is learning how to prevent salt from sticking together. It does so because of too much moisture in the shaker, which causes it to clump up. To avoid this, try adding a few grains of raw rice to the shaker. You may well have seen this trick in your local restaurant — why not copy it at home? The rice will attract moisture instead of the salt, keeping your seasoning spectacularly shakeable.
12. Cover takeout condiment containers
You might have come across a hack that has to do with those little paper containers or cups that you put tomato sauce into at fast food restaurants. It involves stretching the rim so that the container flattens into a mini tray and you've got a bigger sauce area to dip your fries into. It's great to know, but this isn't all you can do. What do you do if you want to take a condiment-filled cup away with you or simply transport it to your table without it tipping over? Easy: grab another one and turn it into a lid.
Fill your paper container with sauce as you ordinarily would. Then, take another empty container and flatten it with the palm of your hand, then slightly pull out the edges of the flattened cup to create a rim. Pop this stout lid on top of your condiment container and it should fit snuggly.
13. Make dressing in nearly empty jars
It's supremely easy to make your own vinaigrette. One simply way is to whisk olive oil with red wine vinegar, honey, and minced garlic, plus a dash each of salt and pepper. You also need Dijon mustard — but, wait, you're coming to the end of a jar and scraping out what you can is becoming somewhat laborious. It's not easy to get the mustard out and you'll inevitably end up wasting some in the extraction process. The solution is staring you right in the face. That would be the nearly empty condiment jar itself
Instead of mixing the ingredients together in a bowl, add them to the mustard jar, screw the lid back on, and shake it all up. That way, you'll get any sauce that's lurking in the nooks and crannies of the jar. Pour the dressing straight onto your salad from the jar. You can also seal the jar and store the dressing in the fridge this way, too.
14. Squeeze condiment packets with a fork
Grilled cheese sandwiches seem to always taste better at a restaurant and many think they taste even better dipped in ketchup. But when faced with a bowlful of those packets, you can end up going through a fair few. When you tear them open and squeeze them out, you don't end up with a whole lotta sauce like you would with a good shake of a bottle. Aside from being a bit annoying, it can also become quite messy as you try to twist and turn each packet. The sauce often lands on your hands rather than your plate.
One of the best condiment hacks you'll want to try here is to use your fork instead. Open the packet and point it down toward your dish. Thread the other end between the tines of a fork that's facing up toward you at a slight angle. Run the fork down the packet as it squashes the sauce out for an easy and practically mess-free result.