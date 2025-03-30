How To Perfectly Cut Your Onion Rings

There's something special in the way an onion ring crumbles with every bite — the brittle shell giving way to a tender, sweet interior. But before the batter coats the surface and the oil works its magic, the foundation of crispy fried onion rings is built at the cutting board. The right onion, a trusty knife, and proper slicing all set the stage for an irresistible batch of this iconic appetizer.

For uniformly shaped, restaurant-worthy onion rings, a high-quality knife is non-negotiable. A dull blade crushes and shreds the onion, leaving ragged edges that release excess moisture — the enemy of crispness. On the other hand, a sharp, steady blade glides through the onion with minimal effort, preserving the natural form of the rings and keeping the layers intact.

When it comes to frying, not all onions are created equal. Large, firm onions with well-defined layers hold their structure best. For example, sweet onion varieties like Vidalia, Maui, Walla Walla, and Bermuda offer bold flavor and caramelize beautifully. Yellow onions provide a bit more zest and hold up well to high-heat frying. Keep in mind that if you opt for a red onion, its potent palate may be overpowering.

