You've Probably Never Even Heard Of The Best Bottled Water Brand

Americans love buying water in plastic bottles for a multitude of reasons, ranging from the higher concentration of healthy minerals to the belief that bottled brands simply taste better than what comes out of the tap. While the environmental implications of bottled water are more than a bit troubling, it doesn't seem like convenient portable hydration is going away any time soon. Accordingly, Mashed conducted a ranking of 27 bottled water brands from worst to best and discovered that the top brand is one that people might not be that familiar with. According to our reviewer, Acqua Panna Italian spring water handily beats the competition, which includes well-known brands like Dasani and Evian.

Lauded as "how the water gods meant for their liquid refreshment to taste" by our reviewer, Acqua Panna is sourced from natural springs in Tuscany, Italy, and beloved for its minerally flavor profile. Our reviewer described this quality as "enough of a flavor to tell you that you're drinking something without making you wonder why your water has a taste." For comparison, we found fault with Essentia water's "aftertaste you can feel in the back of your throat," a flavor that's attributed to an overabundance of electrolytes. Our ranking includes both basic water brands and higher-end selections, but all of the bottles sampled can be easily sourced from most grocery and convenience stores.