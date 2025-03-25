The Strange Reason This Water Brand Is Going Viral

Ashton Hall may be the focus of the internet's latest viral moment, but it's his cobalt-blue bottle of Saratoga water that's stolen the show. On March 24, the fitness influencer and online coach posted an Instagram video of his morning routine for his 9 million followers, and the whole affair (which spans nearly six hours, according to the video's timestamps) is anything but casual. It involves everything from stretching, sprinting, and sitting in a sauna to reading the Bible, journaling, and listening to the news. He even has an assistant around to hand him his clothes when it's time to get dressed.

Yet somehow, amidst all of that activity, it was Hall's frequent use of Saratoga water that caught people's attention. That blue bottle went just about everywhere Hall did. He drank from it, used it to rinse out his mouth after brushing his teeth, and even used it to fill two (count 'em, two!) bowls of ice water into which he dunked his face. Though we can't say whether or not it's the best bottled water brand (after all, it wasn't part of our bottled water ranking, where Acqua Panna took the top spot), folks were so effectively influenced by Hall and his fancy water that the video has inadvertently given the brand a massive marketing boost.