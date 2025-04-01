The 'Butcher's Cut' Of Steak You Won't Find In The Grocery Store
There are certain cuts of steak that chefs refuse to eat, including filet mignon deemed "boring" by the late Anthony Bourdain) and skirt steak. On the other hand, there are some delicious cuts that are strictly in the purview of culinary professionals like chefs and butchers — much to the chagrin of the average steak lover. As illustrated by our sister publication Tasting Table, Merlot steaks snugly fit into this coveted designation. You probably won't encounter this flavorful cut unless you specifically go looking for it at a local butcher shop.
Derived from the round primal section of the cow, Merlot steaks can be found on the back legs of the animal beneath the bottom round portion but above the shank, or the lower section of the cow's leg. The location of this cut is precisely why it's so elusive to the regular diner. Each cow only comes with two Merlot steaks. As for what makes this cut so amazing, chef K.C. Gulbro describes this cut as a "rare, flavorful gem" when speaking with Tasting Table, which characterizes it as "a finer-grained flank steak but with a much more intense beefy flavor." It is also surprisingly tender.
Great recipes for this rare cut (and tips on cooking it to perfection)
During K.C. Gulbro's conversation with Tasting Table, the chef emphasizes using the proper cooking technique when preparing this lean cut of meat. Gulbro warns that the steak "does not have the marbling or carnal fat to protect it for long cooking," which means quickly searing the meat in a pan is a much better method. The chef also recommends marinating the meat before cooking "to add fats and moisture to help protect the steak." This will also help keep the steak nice and tender.
When cooking rare cuts of beef at home, the right recipe can enable you to get the most out of the meat. Because Merlot steaks bear some similarity to flank steaks when it comes to texture, they're a great substitute in flank-based recipes like carne asada fries or chimichurri steak tacos. Additionally, Merlot cuts may work well in burrito bowls and stir-fry recipes that typically call for flank steak. You can also go the straightforward route by grilling the steak and serving it with herb butter to let the real flavor of the Merlot cut shine through.
