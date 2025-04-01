The 'Butcher's Cut' Of Steak You Won't Find In The Grocery Store

There are certain cuts of steak that chefs refuse to eat, including filet mignon deemed "boring" by the late Anthony Bourdain) and skirt steak. On the other hand, there are some delicious cuts that are strictly in the purview of culinary professionals like chefs and butchers — much to the chagrin of the average steak lover. As illustrated by our sister publication Tasting Table, Merlot steaks snugly fit into this coveted designation. You probably won't encounter this flavorful cut unless you specifically go looking for it at a local butcher shop.

Derived from the round primal section of the cow, Merlot steaks can be found on the back legs of the animal beneath the bottom round portion but above the shank, or the lower section of the cow's leg. The location of this cut is precisely why it's so elusive to the regular diner. Each cow only comes with two Merlot steaks. As for what makes this cut so amazing, chef K.C. Gulbro describes this cut as a "rare, flavorful gem" when speaking with Tasting Table, which characterizes it as "a finer-grained flank steak but with a much more intense beefy flavor." It is also surprisingly tender.