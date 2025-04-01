The Simple Ingredient That Upgrades Breakfast Sausage Is Already In Your Pantry

Sausage and syrup seem to go hand-in-hand and not just because of their proximity on the breakfast plate. The fatty, savory flavor of sausage is beautifully contrasted by the pleasant sweetness of the syrup, which is why most folks don't mind when a bit of the sweet stuff makes its way onto their breakfast meat. If you're one of these people, why not take the pairing a step further and incorporate syrup into the cooking process when preparing sausage? There are lots of ways you can go about this, but if we're talking frozen sausage links or patties, making a syrup glaze is simple and straightforward.

Advertisement

Once your sausage is nicely browned, add about a cup of maple syrup to the pan. When bubbling commences, decrease the heat and continue cooking the breakfast meat until it develops a glossy sheen. Mixing in some brown sugar can amplify the sweetness of your glaze, or you can create a multi-faceted flavor by adding seasonings such as cinnamon. If you prefer savory flavors, fresh rosemary also complements the sausage and syrup. For a hint of heat, mix some cayenne pepper into a bowl of maple syrup and let the mixture rest for about two hours to get the full flavor infusion.