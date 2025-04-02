Think Twice Before Buying This Popular Member's Mark Breakfast Food At Sam's Club
Sam's Club is known for offering bulk groceries at competitive prices, and its Member's Mark brand often delivers solid value. Member's Mark Naturally Hickory Smoked Bacon, for instance, has garnered a respectable 4.5-star rating from customers on the retailer's website. With thousands of reviews praising its affordability and smoky taste, it might seem like a foolproof choice for bacon lovers looking to stock up. However, a closer look at the feedback suggests this bacon might not be the slam dunk it appears to be. (After all, we ranked it among the lowest quality bacon brands.)
While many reviewers appreciate the bacon's price tag and flavor, enough buyers have encountered frustrating inconsistencies. One common complaint is the uneven thickness of the slices. As one customer notes, "The product tastes good, but the thickness seems to vary throughout the pack, so it can be a bit annoying while cooking." This can make it difficult to achieve uniform results, especially if you wish for a more controlled cooking process.
Another issue is the bacon's tendency to be thinner than expected. While some appreciate the delicate slices for easy layering in sandwiches or salads, others are disappointed by their lack of substance. "Sometimes the slices are a little bit thin or crooked, but it sure gets good flavor when you cook it," another customer shares. Thin, uneven slices complicate frying, potentially leading to strips that cook at different rates or curl up unpredictably over heat.
Member's Mark Naturally Hickory Smoked Bacon is fickle
If you like bacon with a reliably meaty bite, Member's Mark Naturally Hickory Smoked Bacon may not be the best choice. A customer sums it up by saying, "Usually a good product but inconsistent fat-to-meat ratio. Burns quickly due to high sugar content in curing." While contributing to a deep caramelization, the sugar may also cause the bacon to brown too fast, making it trickier to manage on the stovetop. Although bacon itself contains no sugar, it's included in the ingredients list to reflect the curing process.
Grease is another factor to consider. Of course, bacon naturally renders fat as it cooks, but multiple reviews caution this particular brand releases a substantial amount. "Expect a lot of grease. Best to bake in oven," a three-star critique reads. For those who prefer to pan fry bacon, the excess grease could lead to splattering, requiring extra cleanup (unless you use this no-splatter water hack). Thankfully, there are countless ways to use leftover bacon grease, including as a butter or oil substitute.
Despite these drawbacks, many customers still find Member's Mark Naturally Hickory Smoked Bacon a worthwhile purchase. If you're simply looking for a budget-friendly bacon, this Sam's Club staple could have a place in your cart — just with a few caveats in mind. But if uniformity, minimal grease, and reliable thickness are non-negotiables, other grocery store bacon such as Oscar Mayer Naturally Hardwood Smoked Bacon might be worth picking up.