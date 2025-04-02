2 Popular Mexican Restaurant Chains Are Closing Several Locations In 2025

Coming in fourth in our worst-to-best ranking of Mexican fast food chains, Del Taco is a Tex-Mex establishment with locations throughout the U.S. Up until 2025, the chain had a reasonable presence in Colorado with 19 restaurants, but a financial issue resulted in all but one location shutting down. In February, Del Taco franchisee Newport Ventures suddenly closed the majority of the restaurant's Colorado locations in the wake of the franchisee's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few months prior (the remaining open location is owned and operated by a different company). Per a statement provided to USA Today, the closures are intended to be temporary, and the chain plans to "re-open these locations as soon as possible and will share updates as they become available."

As for when the re-openings are slated to occur, the future is not so clear. The chain hasn't released any official statements since the closures, and the Del Taco website still lists all Denver and Colorado Springs locations as closed. Based on the depth of the financial struggles that franchisee Newport Ventures has experienced, it seems unlikely that the company will be able to overcome these hurdles soon. It's also worth considering a statement made by chief restructuring officer Allen Soong (as reported by Nation's Restaurant News), who said, "the crew will report to their normal shifts to assist with preparing the stores for indefinite closure, after which all crew positions will be eliminated."

