10 Storage Mistakes That Are Making Your Berries Moldy

Berries are one of the healthiest foods we can eat. For starters, they are packed with important nutrients, like vitamins and minerals, but on top of this, they also contain potent plant compounds called antioxidants.

As the name suggests, antioxidants help to tackle harmful oxidative damage in our bodies. Over time, this damage can increase the risk of several chronic diseases, including cancer, Alzheimer's, and the leading cause of death globally, heart disease. However, research suggests that eating just three portions of blueberries or strawberries a week, for example, could reduce the risk of heart attacks by as much as 32%. Berries are also an excellent source of fiber, which is essential for gut and digestive health. It is recommended that we all need to get around 50 grams of fiber a day to improve our health and reduce the risk of colon cancer.

But health benefits aside, there is, of course, another important reason to eat berries: they are delicious. They are naturally sweet and juicy, and are perfect for everything from smoothies to waffles to pancakes to dessert pies and galettes. This is why we all want our berries to last as long as possible after we've bought them — so we can enjoy their flavor and reap all of the health benefits they have to offer. Keep reading to find out all the common storage mistakes people make with berries, so you can learn from them and get the most life out of your fruit for as long as possible.

