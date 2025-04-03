The Florida Fishing Village That's A Hidden Gem For Seafood Lovers

However, Cortez isn't only interested in catching fish. People there love to cook and eat them, too, and several popular restaurants offer delicious opportunities to try local seafood delicacies. The dockside Star Fish Company is among the most popular, earning a 4.4 on Yelp with over a thousand reviews. Reviewers give the shrimp and grouper particularly high marks, noting the place is so popular you should be prepared for a short wait. In addition to primarily serving local seafood (one of the best ways to make sure you're eating at a quality seafood restaurant), there's also a market for those who prefer to pick up a few fillets or some shellfish to cook at home.

However, that's just one of many tasty choices in this lesser-known village. Swordfish Grill (4.4 stars on Google with over 3,500 reviews) is another bustling waterfront spot, offering live entertainment alongside fresh local seafood. Here, diners praise the views from the patio seating and large portions for affordable prices.

Those heading out on the water can check out the no-reservations-allowed marina/restaurant Tide Tables (4.5 stars on Yelp with more than 1,000 reviews), which provides views of the Intracoastal Waterway as you sample fresh-off-the-boat seafood. Along with numerous others, plus many more in the Anna Maria Island and Bradenton areas, seafood lovers may find a new favorite culinary destination.

