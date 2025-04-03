The Best Aldi Finds Products Coming In April 2025
Aldi may be the go-to destination for affordable groceries, but the store has much more to offer than that. In particular, the chain's selection of Finds, which are special items available for a limited time and in limited quantities, are quite enticing to Aldi fans. This April, spring is in full swing at Aldi as the store releases new products across numerous categories, including snacks, alcoholic beverages, desserts, decor, and more.
Information on Aldi Finds is usually only available about a week in advance, but Mashed is here to bring you the early scoop on all the great items at the store this April. We've even provided release dates for these April Finds to help shoppers get their hands on these tempting buys as soon as possible. Remember, Aldi Finds typically go fast, and once they're gone, it's rare to see them restocked, at least not right away. As a result, shoppers must make like the proverbial early bird this spring if they want to snag these products before they hop off store shelves.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Flatbread
Featuring a fusion of hearty, satisfying flavors, lucky Aldi shoppers can try Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Flatbread, starting April 2. At just $5.99 per pack, these flatbread pizzas recreate a gourmet experience right at home. And in case you were wondering, the major difference between flatbread and pizza lies in the dough, as flatbread doughs aren't typically made with yeast.
Zarita Pink Lemonade
Canned cocktails are all the rage these days, thanks to their convenience and impressive flavor variety. Much to the delight of Aldi shoppers, the chain will offer a Zarita Pink Lemonade wine cocktail, starting April 11. This ready-to-drink beverage, which is just the thing for spring flings and other seasonal celebrations, will retail for $9.99 per bottle.
Sundae Shoppe Gelato Cake
You don't always have time to make a homemade dessert, but Aldi's Sundae Shoppe brand offers the next best thing. Starting April 9, shoppers can snag this tempting Gelato Cake for just $7.99 per package. For the uninitiated, gelato is an iced Italian dessert similar to ice cream, but with a greater ratio of milk to cream.
Kirkton House LED Ceramic Bunny
A great example of Aldi's adorable decor, this Kirkton House LED Ceramic Bunny makes a perfect addition to the home during spring. This bunny will make its debut on April 2 and comes in multiple colors, including pink and cream, and in sitting and standing positions. While you can't put a price on cuteness, this bunny is a real steal at just $9.99.
Emporium Selection Summer Gouda Assortment
With tempting flavors like hot honey, sriracha, and spinach artichoke, the Emporium Selection Summer Gouda Assortment will no doubt be a must-buy product at Aldi this spring. Shoppers can find this delectable cheese selection on store shelves beginning April 11, and each pack retails for just $3.59. These cheeses may be just what your charcuterie boards have been missing!
Florility Organic Rosé
Aldi reportedly sources its wine from more than 50 suppliers, which could explain why the grocery chain offers such a surprisingly great selection. This Florility Organic Rosé, which goes on sale starting April 11, is another excellent vino from Aldi, especially at the ultra-reasonable price of $7.99 per bottle.
Casa Mamita Mini Tacos
Casa Mamita Mini Tacos offer the tastiness of Tex-Mex fare in a fun bite size that's perfect for snacking or hosting a spring gathering. Each bag of mini tacos will retail for $5.99 and will hit store shelves on April 23. Taco varieties include chicken, beef, and Southwest veggie to ensure there's something for every preference.
Live in Style Wine or Beverage Cooler Bag
With this Live in Style Wine or Beverage Cooler Bag, you can take your favorite drinks with you wherever you go. Making their Aldi debut on April 30, these adorable bags come in multiple colors (pink, green, and grey) and patterns (stripes or cute illustrations). At just $9.99 per bag, this Aldi April Find is bound to fly off shelves quickly.
Sundae Shoppe Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches
Aldi proves that it's possible to improve upon perfection with its Sundae Shoppe Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches. Prepare your tastebuds for an enticing combination of salted caramel and cinnamon flavors, which you'll find on store shelves beginning April 16. Each 4-count package will run Aldi shoppers $4.99, which is a small price to pay for such a whimsical treat.