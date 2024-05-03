The Absolute Best Clam Chowder In The US, According To Foodies
Clam chowder is one of the most iconic New England dishes. From Maine to Massachusetts, you can find this comforting seafood soup at restaurants, diners, and seafood shacks. Some people love it so much that they will travel long distances just to get a bowl of their favorite clam chowder. Others have taken recipes for this East Coast dish with them across the country, offering up a taste of New England in points as far away as California and Oregon.
"Chowdah," as it's often called in the East, comes in many forms. The most common is the classic New England clam chowder, which is a creamy concoction of clams, potatoes, salt pork, and herbs in a cream-based broth. Other types of clam chowder include the Manhattan version with a tomato-based broth and Rhode Island clam chowder with a clear or red broth. No matter which style you prefer, one thing is for certain — there are some pretty spectacular versions of the dish on offer across the country. These are the absolute best foodie-approved clam chowders you can find in America today.
Union Oyster House, Boston, MA
Opened in 1826, Union Oyster House is one of the most famous restaurants in America. It is the oldest continuously operated restaurant in the country and the first place toothpicks were ever used in the U.S. Now a National Historic Landmark, the restaurant has hosted many illustrious guests over the decades including John F. Kennedy, Paul Newman, Al Pacino, and Meryl Streep. As the name suggests, oysters are the main draw alongside a slew of other seafood offerings like crab cakes, lobster rolls, and clam chowder.
The clam chowder at Union Oyster House has somewhat of a cult following, with some saying it's the best in Boston. According to WCVB, the restaurant serves over 10,000 gallons of chowder a year to patrons who can't get enough of the creamy, clam-filled soup. The recipe includes clams, salt pork, celery, onions, Idaho potatoes, butter, and half-and-half. Union Oyster House also abides by the clam chowder rule that Ina Garten never breaks and adds clam juice. The dish is finished off with splashes of Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce. As one Google reviewer wrote, "The clam chowder lives up to the reputation."
Captain Parker's Pub, West Yarmouth, MA
Captain Parker's Pub is a West Yarmouth institution that is renowned for its award-winning clam chowder. The dish has won an impressive 18 first-place trophies at events like the Cape Cod Chowder Festival and Boston Chowder Festival. A diner on Yelp said, "Captain Parker's is a definite must-visit for clam chowder aficionados. I can confidently say their clam chowder is the best I've ever had — it's in a league of its own." A Google reviewer seconded that notion, saying "I can not think of a better clam chowder that I've had anywhere in New England."
Captain Parker's most famous dish has all the elements you would expect in a classic New England clam chowder including salt pork, celery, potato, sweet butter, clams, and light cream. It's seasoned with thyme, celery seed, and bay leaves. The result is a hearty soup that one Yelp reviewer described as, "packed with clams, herbs, potatoes and veggies, not watery, but thick without being pasty. Just delicious." You can get the chowder in a cup, bowl, bread bowl, or a mug that you can take home. It's also sold by the quart at the restaurant and in local grocery stores and retail shops.
The Black Pearl, Newport, RI
Set in an old sail loft shop on Bannister's Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island, The Black Pearl takes its seafood seriously. The chowder, in particular, is the restaurant's pride and joy, having been on the menu since the 1960s and winning multiple awards. People love the chowder so much that the restaurant sells it in cans and ships it all over the United States. According to the Newport Daily News, what sets the Black Pearl's chowder apart is the light milk and cream base, the copious amount of clams, and a touch of dill.
Foodies rave about the Black Pearl's clam chowder, commenting on how it's not too thick, but still creamy and loaded with plenty of clams. Some say it has a slight lemony taste. One Yelp reviewer described it as, "The most perfectly concocted New England style clam chowder known to man. It's never thick and 'puddingy' like so many lesser chowders; in fact, the silky, dilly perfection needs no crackers or accouterments to achieve greatness." Even the canned chowder gets great reviews on Amazon, which is a testament to just how good the chowder is.
Grand Central Oyster Bar, New York City, NY
Grand Central Oyster Bar has been serving fresh seafood from its location in Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal since 1913. The historic restaurant is famous for having some of the absolute best oysters in the U.S., with over 30 varieties on offer. After you've slurped down a few of those bad boys, you can — and should — treat yourself to a bowl of the clam chowder. According to many diners, both the New England and Manhattan clam chowders are downright delicious.
The main difference between Manhattan and New England clam chowder is the broth. Manhattan clam chowder has a tomato-based broth, while the New England version is a creamy clam chowder. Each style has its staunch supporters, and Grand Central Oyster Bar pleases lovers of both. As one reviewer said on OpenTable, "My husband raved about the New England chowder but I was over the moon with the Manhattan chowder." Fans of the Manhattan style love the generous portion size and harmony of flavors. In the other camp, New England fans like the clam-to-potato ratio and the creaminess of the chowder.
Atlantic Fish Co., Boston, MA
Atlantic Fish Co. is a cozy spot to tuck into a bowl of hot and hearty New England clam chowder. The interior features comfy booths, lots of dark wood, and nautical touches like barometers and wooden oars. The menu stays true to the seafaring theme with classic seafood dishes prepared with fresh products that come straight from Boston's docks. Many diners agree that the clam chowder is one of the best versions you can find in the city.
"You want to know who has the best clam chowder?" asked one patron on Yelp. "I will tell you it is Atlantic Seafood on Boylston ... The clam chowder was the best. Creamy, thick, house-made, served with bread and butter." Foodies love the big chunks of clam and the fact that it's creamy but not too heavy or overloaded with potatoes. Even diners who aren't typically fans of clam chowder have been won over by the version on offer at Atlantic Fish Co. One customer said on Yelp, "First time trying clam chowder and I'm definitely a fan now."
Saltie Girl, multiple locations
Ask Boston locals where to find the best clam chowder in Boston, and many will mention Saltie Girl. This small restaurant in the Back Bay area is quirky, colorful, and often filled with patrons enjoying cocktails and seafood at the bar and in the booths. It's all about seafood at both the Boston and Los Angeles locations, from stacked shellfish towers to Siberian caviar, and tins of sardines. Some say Saltie Girl has some of the best lobster rolls in the U.S. If you're looking for a great starter to kick off your seafood smorgasbord, diners also suggest giving the clam chowder a try.
Saltie Girl's clam chowder isn't your typical version of the dish. The restaurant elevates the dish with Manila clams, house-cured pork belly, marble potatoes, and a root vegetable called salsify. It's finished off with chives, olive oil, and fried clams. It's a dish that gets many glowing reviews. One diner stated on Tripadvisor, "The clam chowder was simply amazing — it was creamy and full of flavor, and the fried clams on top added a nice crunchy texture." Another diner on Yelp said, " The soup was flavorful, and wonderfully creamy with a smoky flavor."
Pike Place Chowder, Seattle, WA
With two locations in Pike Place Market and Pacific Place Center, Pike Place Chowder has put Seattle on the map for clam chowder lovers. There are several chowders on the menu, but it's the New England clam chowder that has garnered the most accolades. Yelp named the creamy creation the most popular dish in America in 2018. Foodies say it's among the best foods you'll find at Pike Place Market and one of Seattle's famous foods you need to try before you die.
The New England clam chowder at Pike Place Chowder is simple but superbly executed. Ingredients include fresh clams, red potato, celery, and bacon in a silky broth of shellfish stock and cream. It's subtly seasoned with dried thyme and white pepper. One customer on Tripadvisor described it as, "A velvety broth replete with hearty clams, a flirtatious hint of bacon, and a sprinkling of mystery herbs." Many diners warn that there's often a long line at both locations, but the lines tend to move fairly quickly and the chowder is well worth the wait.
Eventide Oyster Co., Portland, ME
If you're tired of traditional New England clam chowder and looking for something a bit more creative, Eventide Oyster Co. is worth a visit. This easy-going oyster bar puts modern twists on classic New England seafood dishes like clam chowder with kombu seaweed and potato confit. In 2017, co-owners and chefs Mike Wiley and Andrew Taylor won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast, so you know they must be doing something right.
According to Laura Russel of What's the Soup, the secret to Eventide's clam chowder is evaporated milk. Manager Arlin Smith told the food blogger that the chefs simmer quahog and steamer clams in water with onions and kombu to create a fragrant broth. The clams are then chopped and added back to the broth along with confit potato and evaporated milk. The creamy chowder is served with house-cured salt pork. Russel said, "It was packed full of flavor yet not heavy from unnecessary cream. There are plenty of clams (which are tender and not chewy in the least), potatoes, and onion in each bite."
Anchor Oyster Bar, San Francisco, CA
Anchor Oyster Bar has been satisfying seafood lovers in San Francisco since 1977. It's a beloved spot that has earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand recommendation for its old-school vibes and exquisite seafood dishes. It's famous for its cioppino, a hearty soup that originated in San Francisco in the 19th century. However, if you're looking for something reminiscent of the Northeast, the Boston clam chowder is a good bet.
Like many of the dishes on Anchor Oyster Bar's menu, the Boston clam chowder is pretty classic. It features meaty clams, hearty potatoes, and celery in a creamy broth. It's not fancy by any means, but it manages to seriously impress diners. One Google reviewer said, "Being from Boston this is the first place in California I've found to make the clam chowder comparable to Boston's." Another diner left a Google review that said, "The clam chowder is legit. If it's your first time, do yourself a favor and get a bowl. I'm used to chunkier chowdas but the clams were plenty."
Lobster Pot, Provincetown, MA
If you're planning a trip to Provincetown, Massachusetts, The Lobster Pot should definitely be on your radar. Since 1979, the restaurant has been serving the award-winning Tim's clam chowder. The New England-style chowder cleans up at chowder festival competitions thanks to its savory combination of clams, potatoes, carrots, and onions in a creamy broth. It gets an extra briny kick from the addition of clam juice. The chowder is served in either a mug or bread bowl that you can use to sop up all that rich broth.
It's hard to find any negative reviews about the Lobster Pot's clam chowder. Instead, diners enthusiastically praise the thickness of the broth and the abundance of clams and potatoes. Many diners comment on how tasty the sourdough bread bowl is. One reviewer on Yelp recommended getting the chowder in the bread bowl because it "escalates the taste of sour, salty, and rich." Another diner on Yelp said, "Clam chowder in a bread bowl was so good I came back and got another one before leaving town. Best one tried (had chowder at four other spots)."
Hog Island Oyster Co., multiple locations
Hog Island Oyster Co. has several locations in California, but don't let that fool you into thinking you'll be getting run-of-the-mill chain restaurant clam chowder at any of them. It raises sustainable shellfish in Tomales Bay and Humboldt Bay. This includes the Manila clams it uses in the much-lauded Hog Island clam chowder. The dish also includes bacon, aromatic vegetables, potatoes, and cream.
Food critics and casual diners alike rate the dish very highly. Even the Michelin Guide gave it a shout-out, calling it a "bestseller for good reason." Foodies love that the chowder is piled high with clams in the shell and that the broth is light and flavorful. A diner on Yelp commented, "Best clam chowder hands down, and it's not your regular thick creamy chowder. This one is more on the soupy side but totally worth it. I love that it has real clams with it as well, [definitely a] fun way to eat and pick at your food."
Dune Brothers, Providence, RI
Dune Brothers is a small seafood shack in Providence, Rhode Island, that gets fabulous reviews from customers for its excellent seafood dishes made with fresh, local catches. According to many foodies, the clam chowder is one of the must-have items on the menu. The dish features littleneck clams in the shell, salt pork, potatoes, and fresh herbs like dill and parsley in a slightly creamy broth where the clam juice shines through.
Dune Brothers' menu says that the clam chowder is New England style, but it's not your typical traditional version, and that's what makes it stand out for many diners. Home is a Kitchen described it as somewhere between a creamy New England clam chowder and a Rhode Island clam chowder with a clear broth. The site said, "It's a little celery-forward, which makes it light, but the flavor is very noticeable. The absolute best part of the chowder is the incredible addition of a couple of whole clams with the shell in the cup." Many diners recommend pairing the clam chowder with the clam cakes for an utterly decadent meal.
Gracie's Sea Hag, Depoe Bay, OR
When it comes to West Coast clam chowders, many say Gracie's Sea Hag serves the best. Located in Depoe Bay, Oregon, the restaurant overlooks the Pacific Ocean, which is fitting considering the menu focuses mainly on seafood. According to Willamette Week, the clam chowder was featured as one of the best in the U.S. in The New York Times Heritage Cookbook. Ingredients include chopped clams, clam juice, bacon, celery, potatoes, half-and-half, basil, and thyme.
You can order the clam chowder at Gracie's Sea Hag by the cup, bowl, or in a bread bowl. As the menu states, each order is "served with a dollop of fresh butter, parsley, and paprika." It's hearty and wholesome enough that many diners visit the restaurant just to indulge in the dish. One Yelp reviewer said, "We came in just for the clam chowder! Did not disappoint! The clams were so fresh and it was all creamy goodness!" A repeat visitor on Tripadvisor stated, "The chowder is always a hit."
Neptune Oyster, Boston, MA
For such a tiny spot, Neptune Oyster gets a ton of hype. It's not uncommon to see people lined up outside waiting to get a table in this Boston seafood spot. If you do manage to snag a seat at the bar or along the banquette, you'll be treated to some seriously good seafood. The menu features enticing options like the sea urchin bucatini, sea scallops with pancetta, and a Maine lobster roll. While the mains are certainly compelling, many diners say you would be remiss to skip over the Wellfleet clam chowder.
Neptune Oyster takes the classic New England clam chowder and upgrades it with a few key elements. The restaurant uses cherrystone clams, Prince Edward Island potatoes, salt pork, Spanish onion, celery, thyme, clam stock, and cream to create a dish that is just as fragrant as it is delicious. Many diners comment on how they like that the broth is lighter than many of the stodgier versions out there. As one Yelp reviewer commented, "Clam chowder was amazing. Not as thick as I'm used to, but somehow that made the flavor stronger."
Methodology
When compiling our list of the absolute best clam chowders across America, we looked at several key factors. The first, and most important, was what foodies had to say. We read through countless reviews written by diners on sites like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and OpenTable, as well as reviews by food critics and food bloggers to see which restaurants serve up the best version of this dish. We looked for key takeaways like the freshness and quality of the ingredients, the consistency of the chowder, how well the chowders were seasoned, and whether the portion sizes were big enough to satisfy diners. From Michelin-recommended spots to mom-and-pop shops, these were the restaurants with clam chowders that came out on top.