The Biggest Recalls In Jam History

When it comes to toast, sandwich fillings, and cake, jam is a go-to ingredient for people all over the world. Research suggests that more than 294 million Americans consumed some type of jam or jelly in 2020, and nearly 18 million Brits enjoyed the spread in 2023. Jam is popular for a few reasons — it's sweet, versatile, comforting, and typically an easy way to get some of the antioxidant benefits of berries. But sadly, like many foods, jam is not perfect.

Advertisement

Over the years, there have been many different jam recalls in places — not just in the U.K. and the U.S. but other countries, too. In a few instances, this is due to mold; in others, it's because undeclared allergens, like soy, have somehow made their way into the product. In some cases, jam was recalled due to fears of dangerous bacteria, like listeria (which can lead to life-threatening listeriosis) or Clostridium botulinum (the cause of a dangerous disease called foodborne botulism).

But jam-lovers, don't panic. Food safety authorities are often quick to pull affected products off the shelves before they can wreak any havoc on the health of consumers. Below, we've listed some of the biggest jam recalls in history, from small, fair trade brands to major supermarket chains.

Advertisement