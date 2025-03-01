The Biggest Produce Recalls In US History

As society changes and Americans eat healthier, garden-fresh produce is once again becoming a mainstay on the menu. In the past 40 years, crisp salads, sweet fruit dishes, and imaginative garnishes are being consumed at an ever-increasing rate, with folks partaking in this more nourishing fare from breakfast right on through late night. But with this fresh interest in healthy eating comes increased risk. Fruits and vegetables are more likely to become contaminated than any other type of food. And while overall food recalls fell sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are on the rise again, especially in the produce category.

The first major recall of food in the United States was in 1973, when over 75 million cans of mushrooms packaged by the United Canning Company were removed from store shelves and restaurants due to a suspected contamination of botulism — a poison that can cause a rare and potentially fatal disease for those who consume it. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected thousands of swollen cans and confirmed the toxin's presence.

Since then, measures have been put into place to reduce the frequency of contaminations in the produce supply chain. Procedures such as proper sanitation, product rotation, and temperature control all have positive effects on our food. But with missteps such as improper food handling, uneven temperature control, and contaminated water still rampant in the industry, we face more incidents each year. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the biggest and most wide-ranging produce recalls in U.S. history.

