This Restaurant In Hawaii Was Obama's Favorite While In The White House

Despite their power on the global stage, in one way, U.S. presidents are just like us: They have to eat. However, some show a true love for food and demonstrate an adventurous palate while leading the nation. Former President Barack Obama is among this group, making headlines throughout his time in office for his visits to numerous, diverse D.C. restaurants. However, it turns out his favorite from his presidential years was far from Pennsylvania Avenue: Alan Wong's in his home state of Hawaii.

The conclusion comes from an analysis from Time, which scoured more than 12,000 White House pool reports to log where Obama ate while president. It discovered the former president patronized the Honolulu Asian-fusion establishment more than any other. The visits often came in the winter, when the Obamas routinely vacationed in the Aloha State and even brought friends to sample Wong's fare.

Speaking with Honolulu Magazine in 2010, Wong noted that the then-president typically ordered the multi-course chef's menu. This featured items like Wong's beloved tomato soup and foie gras grilled cheese sandwich appetizer, lobster lasagna, and Obama's reported favorite, soy-braised short ribs. The 44th president was also known to finish his meals with his go-to dessert, "The Coconut." It consists of coconut ice cream covered with dark chocolate shaped to look like a half-coconut, presented with tropical fruit. Wong revealed that the memorably health-focused Michelle Obama usually ate lighter fare when she joined the meals.

