The Biggest Scandals In Girl Scout Cookie History

Founded in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) began as a small troop dedicated to teaching young girls practical skills. At a time when women couldn't vote and were expected to adhere to traditional roles, the organization offered a space for girls to develop community, confidence, and independence. Over the decades, Girl Scouts grew into a nationwide movement, empowering millions through outdoor adventures, diversity campaigns, and educational programs.

Advertisement

Of course, we can't forget about the Girl Scouts' iconic cookies. From fans expressing excitement over new cookie releases to hoping that a discontinued favorite will return, the nonprofit has captivated cookie lovers nationwide for over 100 years. What started as a high school fundraising effort evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with Girl Scout cookies becoming a household name and a key part of the institution's identity.

Beyond its famous cookies, Girl Scouts has built a strong reputation for fostering entrepreneurship in young girls. Its marketing strategies (including limited-edition cookie flavors and popular snack collaborations with companies like Yoplait and General Mills) have kept the organization relevant in an ever-changing market. Despite Girl Scouts' legacy of empowerment and success, the group and its famous cookies have seen their share of controversy, including cases of alleged embezzlement and more recent concerns over potential toxins.

Advertisement