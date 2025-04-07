Hit This Fast Food Chain If You Want To Eat High-Quality Chicken
Culver's is famous for its ButterBurgers, custard, and cheese curds, but its commitment to quality extends beyond beef and dairy. The Wisconsin-based chain also takes its chicken seriously, offering a variety of menu items, including sandwiches, tenders, and salads. By prioritizing premium ingredients, made-to-order preparation, and ethical sourcing, Culver's has carved out a reputation for excellence in the fast food landscape.
So, how can Culver's customers know for sure that the chicken they're eating is top-notch? The answer lies in the poultry's origins. Culver's proudly serves American Humane Certified chicken, ensuring the birds are raised in comfortable conditions that meet rigorous welfare standards. The chickens are bred at the family-owned Springer Mountain Farms in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia — the first brand to receive the esteemed certification. In 2011, Culver's eliminated the use of antibiotics in its poultry supply in response to growing consumer demand for cleaner, more natural ingredients.
Culver's takes great pride in its chicken
While many fast food giants like Burger King and McDonald's rely on frozen storage, Culver's remains steadfast in its pursuit of freshness. Since its founding in 1984, the company has adhered to a made-to-order philosophy. For example, the chicken tenders are hand-battered in a signature blend of seasonings before being fried to golden perfection. Both the original and spicy crispy chicken sandwiches — made with whole white meat chicken breast filets, coated in breading and featuring a medley of herbs and spices — are a satisfying choice for lunch or dinner. Meanwhile, the grilled chicken sandwich provides a lighter yet equally flavorful option. No matter the selection, Culver's chicken is consistently fresh and juicy. Because of its transparency and, of course, taste, Culver's ranks at No. 1 on our list of fast food restaurants that serve the highest quality chicken sandwiches, surpassing other beloved brands like Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, and Raising Cane's.
In an industry where shortcuts are all too common, Culver's stays true to its values. This dedication is evident in the quality of its food as well as its hospitable, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're in the mood for a savory chicken sandwich, succulent tenders, or even a classic burger and fries, you can count on Culver's to serve up a delicious, thoughtfully sourced meal.