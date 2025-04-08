The Seriously Underrated Oregon Bourbon You Should Buy If You Spot It On The Liquor Store Shelf
Any whiskey aficionado will tell you that no two bourbons are quite alike, and the expansive selection of quality brands can make finding one you love a bit challenging. Luckily, Mashed is here to put in the legwork for you as illustrated by our list of underrated bourbon brands you'll wish you knew about sooner. Among other alluring yet underestimated options like Old Forester and Ezra Brooks, we discovered that Burnside Bourbon of Portland, Oregon, makes a wonderful addition to just about any home bar — provided that you can get your hands on it. The only real downside to this bourbon, which we described as having "a charred white oak flavor," is its limited availability.
This liquor brand is most readily available in California and Oregon, but curious imbibers living outside of those states must order it directly from the company. However, laws for shipping alcohol to consumers vary greatly from state to state, so delivery may not be an option for everyone. Regardless, you're encouraged to keep an eye out for the Burnside brand if you're big on bourbon experimentation.
Tips on incorporating Burnside into cocktails
It's never a bad idea to enjoy a quality bourbon neat, but one should not live on straight liquor alone. If you're seeking cocktail inspiration for a bottle of Burnside, a classic old fashioned recipe is an excellent place to start. For those who prefer boldly flavored bourbon drinks, a paper plane combines the liquor with lemon juice, Aperol, and amaro, which makes for a lively flavor profile. For the uninitiated, both Aperol and amaro hail from Italy and are much loved for their bittersweet taste, and these flavors are a nice contrast to the warm richness of bourbon.
Drinkers on the other end of the spectrum (meaning those who love sweet drinks) are also encouraged to experiment with bourbon and chocolate flavors by mixing up a bourbon-based milkshake or bourbon-infused hot chocolate. Burnside is a great choice for sweeter cocktails based on reviews of the liquor. A reviewer on Distiller.com describes the liquor as "solid stuff ... It's sweet with a warmer finish." Additionally, our review found that this bourbon contains some vanilla notes, which should mesh nicely with other sweet flavors.