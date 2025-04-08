The Seriously Underrated Oregon Bourbon You Should Buy If You Spot It On The Liquor Store Shelf

Any whiskey aficionado will tell you that no two bourbons are quite alike, and the expansive selection of quality brands can make finding one you love a bit challenging. Luckily, Mashed is here to put in the legwork for you as illustrated by our list of underrated bourbon brands you'll wish you knew about sooner. Among other alluring yet underestimated options like Old Forester and Ezra Brooks, we discovered that Burnside Bourbon of Portland, Oregon, makes a wonderful addition to just about any home bar — provided that you can get your hands on it. The only real downside to this bourbon, which we described as having "a charred white oak flavor," is its limited availability.

This liquor brand is most readily available in California and Oregon, but curious imbibers living outside of those states must order it directly from the company. However, laws for shipping alcohol to consumers vary greatly from state to state, so delivery may not be an option for everyone. Regardless, you're encouraged to keep an eye out for the Burnside brand if you're big on bourbon experimentation.